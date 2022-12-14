ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’

Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
SlashGear

Satellite Internet Vs. Cable Internet: Which Is Right For You?

These days, billions of people use the internet on a daily basis. Broadband Search estimates that global traffic rises to more than 3 million GB of data every single day. Sites like YouTube see uploads of 500 hours of content every single minute (via Oberlo), and Google receives 145 million searches per hour (via Truelist). The internet has become a staple feature of life in the modern era: People purchase goods and services online, and they find answers to their most pressing questions with the touch of a few keys, or a few taps on a smartphone. The internet has made for an interconnected society and a speed of life that is frankly unprecedented in human history. Even as people continue to make even greater use of the internet, there remains a contingent of homes across the country and the world that do not have stable internet access in their property.
Engadget

Most Twitter users can no longer create new "Moments"

Twitter is effectively sunsetting Moments, the company announced on Wednesday. , the feature allowed users to create curated collections of tweets in a bid to make it easier to follow current events on the platform. “Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for users as we focus on improving other experiences,” the Twitter Support , adding previously made Moments would still have a home on the website.
Mic

50 gifts for men skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon that are sick as hell

Having trouble figuring out what to buy for a guy in your life? Don’t worry — these 50 gifts for men are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon because they’re sick as hell. Whether he’s happiest reading next to the fire, tinkering in his workshop, or cooking a meal, there’s something here that he will want to take with him.
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: LensaAI selfies and ChatGPT dominated our socials this week

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. This week, many of us saw our social media feeds taken over by colorful, surreal pictures of people we follow, except they don’t quite look like themselves. The images were generated by Lensa AI, and it’s the latest in what feels like a now-annual trend to use a new app to create mockups of your face in various scenarios. Alongside Lensa, some folks also saw blocks of text from another AI generator, ChatGPT. So on this episode of the podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn chat the appeal, implications and possible future of these types of AI, before being joined by Engadget editor-at-large James Trew for a check in on the state of action cameras.
Bustle

Beyoncé Sent Meghan A Seriously Moving Message After The Oprah Interview

In the second instalment of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revealing Netflix documentary, the couple discuss the events that led them to leave the royal family and way in which it happened. The highly anticipated episodes explore how Meghan was told she was a “foreign organism” in the royal establishment, and how she was ultimately “fed to the wolves”. In the penultimate episode of the six-part series, there is a surprising and moving moment, when Meghan reveals Beyoncé got in touch following the 2021 Oprah interview to express her admiration and support.
The Atlantic

Social Media Is for Strangers Now

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Robb Report

The Internet’s Favorite New Photo App Is Using Your Selfies to Train Its AI

Photo-editing app Lensa grew massively popular over the last week as social media has become flooded with people posting AI-generated selfies from the program’s latest feature. For $3.99, Lensa users can upload 10 to 20 images of themselves and then receive 50 selfies generated by the app’s artificial intelligence in a variety of art styles. But, before you slam the purchase button, a word of warning: Lensa’s privacy policy and terms of use stipulate that the images users submit to generate their selfies, or the “Face Data,” can be used by Prisma AI, the company behind Lensa, to further train the AI’s neural...
CNET

Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now

Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.

