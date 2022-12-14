Read full article on original website
Related
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
Engadget
Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’
Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
Singles are creating 'Dating Wrapped' PowerPoint presentations to capture their year in relationships modeled after Spotify Wrapped playlists
One creator said making the slideshow was "truly one of the most depressing things" she's ever done.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Satellite Internet Vs. Cable Internet: Which Is Right For You?
These days, billions of people use the internet on a daily basis. Broadband Search estimates that global traffic rises to more than 3 million GB of data every single day. Sites like YouTube see uploads of 500 hours of content every single minute (via Oberlo), and Google receives 145 million searches per hour (via Truelist). The internet has become a staple feature of life in the modern era: People purchase goods and services online, and they find answers to their most pressing questions with the touch of a few keys, or a few taps on a smartphone. The internet has made for an interconnected society and a speed of life that is frankly unprecedented in human history. Even as people continue to make even greater use of the internet, there remains a contingent of homes across the country and the world that do not have stable internet access in their property.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Engadget
Most Twitter users can no longer create new "Moments"
Twitter is effectively sunsetting Moments, the company announced on Wednesday. , the feature allowed users to create curated collections of tweets in a bid to make it easier to follow current events on the platform. “Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for users as we focus on improving other experiences,” the Twitter Support , adding previously made Moments would still have a home on the website.
Mic
50 gifts for men skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon that are sick as hell
Having trouble figuring out what to buy for a guy in your life? Don’t worry — these 50 gifts for men are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon because they’re sick as hell. Whether he’s happiest reading next to the fire, tinkering in his workshop, or cooking a meal, there’s something here that he will want to take with him.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: LensaAI selfies and ChatGPT dominated our socials this week
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. This week, many of us saw our social media feeds taken over by colorful, surreal pictures of people we follow, except they don’t quite look like themselves. The images were generated by Lensa AI, and it’s the latest in what feels like a now-annual trend to use a new app to create mockups of your face in various scenarios. Alongside Lensa, some folks also saw blocks of text from another AI generator, ChatGPT. So on this episode of the podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn chat the appeal, implications and possible future of these types of AI, before being joined by Engadget editor-at-large James Trew for a check in on the state of action cameras.
'Secret Room' in Couple's House Accessible Only via Ladder Stuns Internet
A video caption read: "I got over my anxiety of going up a ladder and just kept climbing. Finally, I'm up here with a small, cozy room with [a] beautiful view."
Bustle
Beyoncé Sent Meghan A Seriously Moving Message After The Oprah Interview
In the second instalment of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revealing Netflix documentary, the couple discuss the events that led them to leave the royal family and way in which it happened. The highly anticipated episodes explore how Meghan was told she was a “foreign organism” in the royal establishment, and how she was ultimately “fed to the wolves”. In the penultimate episode of the six-part series, there is a surprising and moving moment, when Meghan reveals Beyoncé got in touch following the 2021 Oprah interview to express her admiration and support.
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
The Internet’s Favorite New Photo App Is Using Your Selfies to Train Its AI
Photo-editing app Lensa grew massively popular over the last week as social media has become flooded with people posting AI-generated selfies from the program’s latest feature. For $3.99, Lensa users can upload 10 to 20 images of themselves and then receive 50 selfies generated by the app’s artificial intelligence in a variety of art styles. But, before you slam the purchase button, a word of warning: Lensa’s privacy policy and terms of use stipulate that the images users submit to generate their selfies, or the “Face Data,” can be used by Prisma AI, the company behind Lensa, to further train the AI’s neural...
CNET
Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now
Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
Comments / 0