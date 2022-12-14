Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Metro police respond to disorderly person call; recover loaded gun, drugs
When Nashville authorities responded to a call from a woman in fear for her life Thursday, they said they discovered the suspect with a loaded gun and multiple drugs.
Police make an arrest in September stabbing in Old Hickory
A woman is now in custody in connection with a stabbing that happened back in September, according to a Davidson County arrest warrant.
WKRN
Police searching for Franklin armed robbery suspects
In Franklin, Kentucky, police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy. Police searching for Franklin armed robbery suspects. In Franklin, Kentucky, police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy. Metro police look for short term rental...
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
Missing Hendersonville teenager found
Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
WKRN
Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike
In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you...
Search warrant executed for Oak Plains Academy after teen deaths
Montgomery County Sheriff's officials executed a search warrant Thursday of Oak Plains Academy after two teens died at the residential facility.
Deputies let Florida man go before pulling him over a second time, leading to arrest
A Florida man is still behind bars Wednesday in Franklin after being caught with drugs and leading officers on a long chase.
wbrc.com
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle. Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.
WKRN
Hendersonville police searching for missing teen
Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Woman meets man who helped saver her life. A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life...
‘Evil’: Deadly East Nashville hit-and-run leads to stop sign petition
More than a week after Cierra Burrage was hit and left for dead by a driver in East Nashville, loved ones are pushing for change in the neighborhood by starting a petition for a four-way stop.
WKRN
Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect arrested in Williamson County
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County. Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect …. A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County. Multiple guns stolen from cars. Police...
WKRN
Woman meets man who helped saver her life
A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge. A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images...
WKRN
Metro Police investigating phone thefts from downtown Nashville bars
Metro police have arrested two people following a large-scale, organized theft operation of stolen phones from bars in downtown Nashville. Metro Police investigating phone thefts from downtown …. Metro police have arrested two people following a large-scale, organized theft operation of stolen phones from bars in downtown Nashville. Veterinarian shortage...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Vehicle Break-Ins, Shoplifting and More during the Holiday Season
(Murfreesboro, TN) The holiday season is giving way to a number of crimes, with some of the most common cases worked by Murfreesboro Police being shoplifting, vehicle break-ins and domestic assault. There have been 406 reports filed in Murfreesboro over the past 76 days that cover the categories of shoplifting,...
MNPD make arrest in cell phone theft sting
Metro Police said that an uptick in stolen reports helped lead detectives to find out they were being sent in some cases overseas to China.
Man facing charges after domestic assault, chase in Montgomery County
A man has been taken into custody after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Montgomery County home and leading authorities on a pursuit.
WKRN
Metro police look for short term rental burglars
Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance camera showing alleged burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance camera showing alleged burglars. Governor Lee’s office receives execution investigation, …. Oscar Smith was mere moments away...
Comments / 0