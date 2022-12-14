ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Police searching for Franklin armed robbery suspects

In Franklin, Kentucky, police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy. Police searching for Franklin armed robbery suspects. In Franklin, Kentucky, police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy. Metro police look for short term rental...
FRANKLIN, KY
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike

In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville police searching for missing teen

Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Woman meets man who helped saver her life. A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman meets man who helped saver her life

A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge. A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area

A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Metro Police investigating phone thefts from downtown Nashville bars

Metro police have arrested two people following a large-scale, organized theft operation of stolen phones from bars in downtown Nashville. Metro Police investigating phone thefts from downtown …. Metro police have arrested two people following a large-scale, organized theft operation of stolen phones from bars in downtown Nashville. Veterinarian shortage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police look for short term rental burglars

Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance camera showing alleged burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance camera showing alleged burglars. Governor Lee’s office receives execution investigation, …. Oscar Smith was mere moments away...
NASHVILLE, TN

