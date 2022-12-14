ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, MN

Rogers gymnasts in action

 2 days ago

The Rogers gymnastics team took on Coon Rapids at a conference meet in Elk River Friday, Dec. 9.

Eden Prairie Local News

It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake

It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Beloved Twin Cities drag queen making an inspirational comeback from stroke

Beloved Twin Cities drag queen making an inspirational comeback from stroke. Last Thanksgiving, Christina Jackson suffered a massive stroke that partially paralyzed the right side of her body. After months of rehab, she is slowly making a comeback, and her next performance is a benefit show Saturday for the victims of the shooting at Club Q.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant

Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central. Evangelisto is from Hennepin County and was crowned Miss Minnesota 2022 in June....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
MINNETONKA, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

