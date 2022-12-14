Rogers gymnasts in action

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Related
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
swnewsmedia.com
Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake
It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota
During the holidays I like to get out to at least one holiday-themed event. So far my husband and I have already done two, the European Christmas Market and the Holidazzle. But there are so many different places around Minnesota to check out during the holiday season. Just based on...
Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
Anoka County's Minnesota Wildlife Center gets national attention
Tucked away in the country, in Stacy Minnesota, sits the Wildlife Science Center. It is home to 120 wolves, 3 black bears, 4 mountain lions, several birds and other reptiles. The center has its roots in as research facility started in 1976.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
fox9.com
Beloved Twin Cities drag queen making an inspirational comeback from stroke
Beloved Twin Cities drag queen making an inspirational comeback from stroke. Last Thanksgiving, Christina Jackson suffered a massive stroke that partially paralyzed the right side of her body. After months of rehab, she is slowly making a comeback, and her next performance is a benefit show Saturday for the victims of the shooting at Club Q.
One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
mprnews.org
First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant
Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central. Evangelisto is from Hennepin County and was crowned Miss Minnesota 2022 in June....
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien
The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
Big On Fresh! Check Out This Beef Steer Checking Out A Minnesota Kwik Trip!
I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
Press & News
Osseo, MN
365
Followers
685
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.comhttps://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/
Comments / 0