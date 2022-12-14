Read full article on original website
John Quinn
2d ago
i feel so bad for the family. thoughts and prayers for the family at this difficult. i was hoping she would make it. 😔
CBS 58
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
Suspect dead, officer-involved shooting in Racine County: Sheriff
A man wanted for attacking two people ended his own life after he tried to hit a deputy with a truck and the deputy returned fire with his service gun on Friday, authorities say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Clarke shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16 near 53rd and Clarke. It happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
Woman dies after being shot by police in Waukesha
Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home.
Public works driver killed in triple fatal crash identified
The 64-year-old woman was identified as Denise Durrah, of Milwaukee. Durrah was one of the three victims killed in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
MILWAUKEE - A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
wlip.com
Charges Filed in Fatal Racine County Crash; Go Fund Me Set Up For Victim
CALEDONIA, WI (WLIP)–We have more details on the fatal head on crash we reported earlier this week. The 20 year old woman who died has been identified as Johanna Pascoe, who was on her way to work as a nurse at a Milwaukee hospital when she was hit. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
CBS 58
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Dover police presence; portion of Highway 20 closed
TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident in the area of Washington Avenue and Britton Road in the Town of Dover on Friday, Dec. 16. Washington Avenue is closed between Britton Road and Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Dover. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police shooting days after eviction hearing, injured officers home
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Waukesha police officers injured in a police shooting Wednesday night, Dec. 14 were back home recovering with their families Thursday, police said. They were hurt when officers responded to search a home on Oakdale Drive with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant. The officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
Package-stealing 'Grinch' arrested in Wauwatosa
According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers arrested a person for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle, and fleeing from the police on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
107th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 107th Street and Good Hope Road. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot in Milwaukee near 66th and Stark
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 near 66th and Stark. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victims, ages 21 and 19, showed up at the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
The Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of at the hospital months ago was arrested by US Marshals in Texas. He's accused of driving 94 mph in a 35 mph zone, crashing into and killing Joseph Papia, 71, a Milwaukee grandfather.
wiproud.com
Woman dies following collision with drunken driver in Wisconsin, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle charges recommended
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old woman from Racine has succumbed to her injuries after reportedly being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. Authorities with the Village of Caledonia Police Department provided an update on the incident that happened around 6:15 a.m. on December 12 on HWY 32.
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
