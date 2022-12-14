Read full article on original website
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Hypebae
Instagram Announces Its Dating App Era
Dating app fatigue is running rampant, and Instagram is using the window to showcase its hidden talents. According to Instagram and trend forecasting platform, WGSN‘s 2023 report, these are the four tips you need for your Instagram Dating Profile. It’s all in the DM’s. It’s no secret...
Business Insider
5 ways to download or save your Instagram Stories
You can download an active Instagram Story shared by your own profile in a few ways. To download your own Instagram story, you can save it to your phone, highlights, or archive. Downloading your story on a computer, or downloading someone else's story, requires third-party apps. Instagram's popularity allows you...
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Bustle
Instagram’s New Group Profiles Are Like Secret, Members-Only Accounts
There are few spaces in the online world as sacred as a group chat. It’s where many people share their good news first or get a second opinion on an anti-ghost text before hitting send. Similar to the intimacy of a group text is the exclusivity of a private Snapchat Story or the Instagram Close Friends list, and now a new way to connect with your inner circle is coming to Instagram. Introducing Group Profiles, a feature that is set to roll out soon according to a Dec. 13 release from Meta.
Bustle
Instagram Might Be Rolling Out A BeReal Competitor Soon
Over the last few years, social media users have found the fun in being ultra candid online. Whether in the form of blurry photo dumps or in-the-moment snapshots once a day on the BeReal app, social media is no longer just a place for posed, edited, and effortful posts. BeReal especially has become popular — in July 2022 it was the number one app on the Apple store — for the way it encourages users to shed the filters for spur-of-the-moment posting. Now, Instagram is following in its footsteps and testing a new “Candid Stories” feature, the brand announced on Dece. 13.
Bustle
Twitter Is Calling The Barbie Movie A Masterpiece After Seeing The Teaser Trailer
Greta Gerwig continues to prove that life in plastic is fantastic. Though not much is known about the live-action Barbie movie, by now it’s rote for any new detail about the film to go viral. From Ryan Gosling’s debut of Ken’s platinum blonde ’do, to photos of him rollerblading with Margot Robbie, who plays the titular Mattel doll, Twitter is always sent into a frenzy amid the Barbie announcement.
Shock WhatsApp update changes how texts work forever for millions of users
WHATSAPP is working on a new type of text for the app. Details of an upcoming change have been revealed – and it'll affect millions of users. WhatsApp usually trials new features in the beta version of the app. This means we often hear about changes to the Meta-owned...
Android Authority
How to mute someone on Snapchat
How to mute and unmute people on Snapchat and what that means. To mute someone on Snapchat, tap the Message icon in the bottom left-hand corner > Tap on the person you want to mute > Tap the Three Horizontal Dots Icon (…) > Tap Mute Story to mute this person.
What does the Lensa AI app do with my self-portraits and why has it gone viral?
Caitlin Cassidy gives Nino Bucci the full picture of the latest ‘magic avatar’ generator and image editing app
TikTok’s Most Viewed Videos of 2022 List is Here
TikTok reveled its most viewed videos of the year and this list is good as hell. The video sharing platform revealed which 2022 clips are permanently ingrained in users' minds—including Corn Kid...
Business Insider
How to change your Snapchat notification sounds
If you're a Snapchat Plus subscriber, you can change your notification sounds by setting up custom sounds for friends and groups. Tap and hold a conversation and choose Chat Settings, then Notification Sounds. You can also set notification sounds for specific friends from your account page by tapping Custom Notification...
Engadget
Giphy is adding alt text to make GIFs more accessible
More people will be able to understand what's happening in GIFs. is looking to improve and help more people understand what the platform's GIFs are depicting with the help of alt text descriptions. It has with a content accessibility solutions provider called Scribely to add descriptive text to the platform's content. Screen readers will be able to read the alt text aloud, which will help visually impaired folks to know what's happening in a .
Bustle
Beyoncé Sent Meghan A Seriously Moving Message After The Oprah Interview
In the second instalment of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revealing Netflix documentary, the couple discuss the events that led them to leave the royal family and way in which it happened. The highly anticipated episodes explore how Meghan was told she was a “foreign organism” in the royal establishment, and how she was ultimately “fed to the wolves”. In the penultimate episode of the six-part series, there is a surprising and moving moment, when Meghan reveals Beyoncé got in touch following the 2021 Oprah interview to express her admiration and support.
Bustle
You Might Have To Wait Awhile To Stream Avatar: The Way Of Water
Director James Cameron broke his own box office records for Titanic when the original Avatar was released in 2010. Over a decade later, Avatar: Way Of The Water is expected to also draw millions of people worldwide to theaters over the 2022 holiday season. It will also likely be watched by even more people and much, much differently than the original film was, given the multitude of streaming services available now that didn’t exist back then.
Bustle
Instagram Notes Are Dividing The Internet
On Dec. 13, Instagram rolled out a feature called Instagram Notes. The 60-character messages appear in a new feed above your direct messages and disappear after 24 hours.
Bustle
Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed New Wispy Bangs
Coco Chanel once said something like, “a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life,” and it’s clear that Khloé Kardashian is entering a new chapter in her life in more ways than one. The latest installment in her current it-girl era? Freshly...
