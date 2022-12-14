ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Reporter

Safe, modern I-94 East-West Corridor closer to reality

As 2022 comes to a close, we have some good news. Wisconsin is one step closer to a safe, modern I-94 East-West Corridor. The I-94 East-West project, which runs past American Family Field and carries 150,000 to 169,000 vehicles a day and 17 million tons of freight a year, is continuing to move forward, and work could begin as soon as 2025. It has been a long process, which included a complete halt to this vital project at one point, but we can all be proud of the project’s progress.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative

MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
WISCONSIN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin

The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Difficult travel across much of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow showers moved through southern Wisconsin today, leaving a light dusting on the roadways. While that won’t impact your travel today, some parts of the state are still digging out from Wednesday night’s snow storm. Parts of our northern counties are reporting partially...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

What does the future of the I-94 corridor expansion look like?

MILWAUKEE — There are some new developments in the ongoing fight over whether to expand I-94 near American Family Field. On Thursday, the Milwaukee County Board voted against a non-binding resolution what’s called the “fixed at six” option in a close nine to eight vote. Essentially, this would keep I-94 west of downtown three lanes each way. However, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hoping to keep this remodel to eight lanes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
captimes.com

Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway to serve as chair of U.S. Climate Mayors

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is the new chair of the U.S. Climate Mayors, a bipartisan network of over 500 mayors across the country committed to climate leadership in their respective cities, the group announced Wednesday. Rhodes-Conway is the first female leader of Climate Mayors, a group founded in 2014 aimed...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

City breaks ground on east-west bus rapid transit line

Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway was joined by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for the groundbreaking of the city's bus rapid transit east to west route Thursday, connecting 80,000 residents, three hospitals and two colleges. The long-awaited bus rapid transit system has been in the works for nearly a decade and is...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

DNR’s deer donation program

Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
WISCONSIN STATE

