Eight-lane highway expansion could harm Black neighborhood, statewide environment, advocates say
On Monday, a group of protesters waited outside the Tommy Thompson Youth Center in Milwaukee. They held signs that read, “More transportation now,” and “#FixatSix.” These protestors were waiting for the first of two scheduled public hearings on the proposed expansion of parts of Milwaukee’s I-94 highway.
Daily Reporter
Safe, modern I-94 East-West Corridor closer to reality
As 2022 comes to a close, we have some good news. Wisconsin is one step closer to a safe, modern I-94 East-West Corridor. The I-94 East-West project, which runs past American Family Field and carries 150,000 to 169,000 vehicles a day and 17 million tons of freight a year, is continuing to move forward, and work could begin as soon as 2025. It has been a long process, which included a complete halt to this vital project at one point, but we can all be proud of the project’s progress.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages continue into 2nd day for thousands in northwestern Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a long-lasting winter storm dumped several inches of snow across western Wisconsin, tens of thousands of people were left without power beginning early Thursday morning. For nearly 30,000 people in Wisconsin, most of them in the northwestern part of the state, those outages have...
empowerwisconsin.org
Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative
MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
nbc15.com
Difficult travel across much of Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow showers moved through southern Wisconsin today, leaving a light dusting on the roadways. While that won’t impact your travel today, some parts of the state are still digging out from Wednesday night’s snow storm. Parts of our northern counties are reporting partially...
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
spectrumnews1.com
What does the future of the I-94 corridor expansion look like?
MILWAUKEE — There are some new developments in the ongoing fight over whether to expand I-94 near American Family Field. On Thursday, the Milwaukee County Board voted against a non-binding resolution what’s called the “fixed at six” option in a close nine to eight vote. Essentially, this would keep I-94 west of downtown three lanes each way. However, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hoping to keep this remodel to eight lanes.
Do I need a front license plate in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — It is no secret that cars are one of the main modes of transportation in the U.S. There were about 289.5 million cars on the road in 2021, according to Finances Online. Drivers in the country legally need a license plate on their vehicles, but not every state requires residents to have both […]
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
captimes.com
Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway to serve as chair of U.S. Climate Mayors
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is the new chair of the U.S. Climate Mayors, a bipartisan network of over 500 mayors across the country committed to climate leadership in their respective cities, the group announced Wednesday. Rhodes-Conway is the first female leader of Climate Mayors, a group founded in 2014 aimed...
captimes.com
City breaks ground on east-west bus rapid transit line
Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway was joined by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for the groundbreaking of the city's bus rapid transit east to west route Thursday, connecting 80,000 residents, three hospitals and two colleges. The long-awaited bus rapid transit system has been in the works for nearly a decade and is...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help...
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
DNR’s deer donation program
Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
