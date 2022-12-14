Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
Lacey Evans Gets Festive In Naughty Santa Claus Outfit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year, following a long hiatus due to pregnancy. Prior to that, she was involved in a strange angle with Ric Flair and feuding with Charlotte Flair. Regardless, Evans is now back in action and fans can’t wait for her new character. In the meantime, Evans is the gift that keeps on giving – as she gave yet another thirst trap recently.
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
Triple H ‘Underwhelmed’ By Talent He Rehired Since Taking Over WWE Creative
WWE has become a completely different entity ever since former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon decided to take voluntary retirement, amidst various hush money and sexual allegation scandals. While the television programming and development of stars have been significant, there is a new report that says otherwise. Vince McMahon...
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
“My mom would listen for the ball bouncing on the cement and if she heard it, she knew I was ok” - Larry Johnson shares an inspiring story about hard work
Larry Johnson learned early on that hard work gets the job done.
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
WWE releases former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose
The nature of content Rose was posting to FanTime played a role in her departure.
Xavier Woods Was ‘Terrified Every Single Week Of Being On The Chopping Block’ In FCW
Xavier Woods has emerged to become one of the most charismatic and entertaining WWE superstars of the modern era. Woods has been an accomplished in-ring worker and captivated the audience with his overall persona and hard work. However, he recently recalled a time when he feared of being let go by WWE.
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
Tucker Laughs Nervously as Stone-Faced Mike Tyson Describes Urge to ‘Kill’
In an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired Wednesday, former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson made the Fox News host react somewhat nervously as he described his fierce mentality before and during bouts.“I wanted to kill them,” a stone-faced Tyson recalled when asked how he felt about his in-ring opponents. The comment prompted Carlson to laugh and exclaim, “Well, I can tell!”“I’m laughing nervously,” Carlson continued, before following up by asking if Tyson “really felt that way,” as if one of the most decorated ex-boxers was joking.“Yeah,” came the response, just as serious. Carlson then opted for a...
Chyna Threatened ‘To End’ Stephanie McMahon’s Life
Chyna was a force to be reckoned with during her time in WWE in the late ’90s. She found great success in the company, breaking down several barriers for female wrestlers. Despite being such a big star, she was not without her fair share of controversies. This included Chyna allegedly threatening to end Stephanie McMahon’s life once.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/16/22)
WWE invades the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: IYO...
Vince McMahon’s Girlfriend Was Very Upset Over Spa Manager Assault Story
Vince McMahon made headlines back in June for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush-money scandal. It was all downhill for McMahon, as he was eventually forced to retire from the company he helped build. Of course, McMahon made his way back into the news recently after a couple of other allegations resurfaced this week. This included a spa manager who accused him of assault. It seems this story upset Vince McMahon’s girlfriend.
Karrion Kross Reveals One Of The First WWE Stars To Reach Out After Release
While Drew McIntyre has publicly declared his rage against Karion Kross, off-camera the Scottish wrestler went out of his way to provide moral support when Kross was let go from WWE in November 2021. During an appearance on "Cheap Heat," Kross revealed that McIntyre was "one of the first people...
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
