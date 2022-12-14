Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Washington Examiner
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
‘That Is Incorrect’: Special Counsel Swats Down Claim by Donald Trump’s Lawyers That Rudy Giuliani Case Empowers Judge in Mar-a-Lago Probe
After facing a brutal reception before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for former President Donald Trump tried to salvage a lower court’s ruling gumming up the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation of records seized at Mar-a-Lago by pointing to the case of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Trump Org lawyers throw Allen Weisselberg under the bus after he spilled the beans at trial
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg departs from the courtroom in Manhattan Supreme Court on August 18, 2022 in New York City. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) On Thursday, The Guardian reported that lawyers representing the Trump Organization are going all-out against the company's longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, claiming that the company's shady tax behavior was all engineered by him alone, for his own benefit.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Trump Attorneys in a Jam as DOJ Seeks Charges in Mar-a-Lago Raid: Lawyer
"You wouldn't want to certify under oath that he returned all the classified materials," remarked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
Jury found Trump Organization "was running a scam," legal expert says
The Trump Organization has been found guilty of fraud and other charges by a jury in New York. Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, joins John Dickerson to discuss the verdict, what we've learned form the trial, and the potential ramifications for former President Donald Trump.
New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud
On Tuesday, Dec. 7 a Manhattan jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 felony accounts. They're facing a maximum penalty of $1.62M. The post New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Trump Org. Found Guilty on All Counts In Criminal Trial
The verdict is in, and the Trump Organization has been found guilty on all counts in the criminal trial that began with jury selection on October 24. The New York Times confirmed the news, noting that there were 17 charges against the real estate company.
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation
NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that his office has hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo as senior counsel. Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and, before that, in the New York attorney general's office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation, former president Donald Trump's now-defunct charity arm.
WVNews
Trump omits dinner with white nationalist in speech to Jews
NEW YORK (AP) — Speaking at a conference of orthodox Jews on Friday, Donald Trump did not address a widely criticized private meal he shared last month with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies. The former president told the audience he was “the...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Org Guilty Of Criminal Tax Fraud. If You Can Even Believe It!
Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. So much for Trump’s “Truth” that “The very unfair Manhattan D.A. Fringe Benefits Case, the likes of which has never been prosecuted in our Country before, has fallen apart. There was no gain for “Trump,” and we had no knowledge of it. Even the media is saying that if we are treated fairly, always a big question with me, we win. This Witch Hunt has cost NYC $millions & $millions at a time when violent crime in New York has reached an all time high. Went through 8 million pages of Documents and found NOTHING. Focus on MURDER!!!”
Five things to know about the end of Title 42
When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal “with great reluctance,” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end on Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in […]
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
WVNews
U.S. attorney general moves to end sentencing disparities on crack, powder cocaine
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday instructed federal prosecutors to end charging and sentencing disparities in cases involving the distribution of crack and powder cocaine, after decades of law enforcement policy disproportionately treating crack offenders more punitively. Garland's move effectively seeks to eliminate the significant difference in the amount of...
WVNews
The last straw
I always start writing these letters about a month before they’re printed. Every day it seems I have to rewrite or add to them. I didn’t think more could be said about Donald Trump, but we’ve heard about him hiding classified material and his racism. To me,...
Comments / 0