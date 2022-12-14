Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Officials Urge Caution to Prevent Christmas-Related Fires
HYANNIS – Christmas is approaching, and officials with the National Fire Protection Association are reminding residents to stay safe in order to prevent a fire in their home. According to the organization, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the top days in the U.S. each year for house...
capecod.com
JetBlue to Offer Flights from Hyannis to NYC’s LaGuardia
HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport recently announced that JetBlue will start providing expanded service from Hyannis to New York City next year. Beginning in the spring of 2023, summer seasonal service to LaGuardia Airport will be offered once a day. The airline will also continue to provide flights from the Cape to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City’s other major airport.
