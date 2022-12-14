Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': A.J. Cook Talks Directing Episodes and Whether Matthew Gray Gubler Will Return
The Paramount+ original series Criminal Minds: Evolution follows the familiar team of criminal profilers at the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), as they hunt a threat unlike anything they’ve ever faced – an UnSub who’s used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers and guide them in reaching their full potential. This places the team in a position of having to hunt each of them down with very little information apart from their crime scenes, at the same time that they’re dealing with their own demons, personally and professionally.
Looper Unearths Which CSI Couple Fans Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey
When they're not investigating grisly murders and other heinous crimes, the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" team manages to make a little bit of time for affairs of the heart. Between 15 seasons worth of content from the original series, as well as the epilogue seasons that have come in the form of the sequel show "CSI: Vegas," fans have gotten to see each beloved "CSI" character grow in both their personal and interpersonal lives, with many embarking on some absolutely aww-inspiring relationships.
A. J. Cook Admires The 'Streaming Version' Of Prentiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution
Since "Criminal Minds: Evolution" was announced, there was a question of how the series would differ from the procedural's original run on CBS. The revival debuted on Paramount+, the streaming home of many CBS shows (both are owned by parent company Paramount Global), allowing more leeway for the showrunners to lean into darker territory.
Criminal Minds: Evolution's Joe Mantegna Says Anything Is Possible In Regards To A Spencer Reid Appearance
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has been a surprising revival in many ways, and may be the rare follow-up to a series that enriches the story that came before it. The original "Criminal Minds" was canceled after 15 seasons on CBS, but Paramount+'s sequel to the series has been unbounded from network restraints and critics have taken notice of the newer and darker take on the original. Variety said the revival went to "a more mature territory with deliberate pacing and a renewed focus on the profilers solving the murders. Meanwhile, Collider noted the darker tones and claimed it may even be superior to the show's original run.
Why Nola Falacci From Law & Order: Criminal Intent Looks So Familiar
Given the enduring popularity of the small-screen franchise that spawned it, it's hard to believe "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" has now been off longer than it was on. Either way, it's safe to say that even more than a decade after the "Law & Order" spinoff ended its primetime run on NBC, it's still sorely missed by fans.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg May Double Dip With Crime Shows On CBS
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg has lined up some new projects at CBS.
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Jorja Fox Didn't Expect To Return As Sara Sidle On CSI: Vegas
Jorja Fox was one of the original cast members who helped sell "CSI: Vegas" to audiences upon its launch in 2021. Fox returned as Sara Sidle along with "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars William Petersen as Gilbert "Gil" Grissom and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. The franchise had survived without...
Why That '70s Show Fans Are Still So Divided Over Eric
Eric Forman (Topher Grace) has all the traits of a classic sitcom lead. Clever and funny, he is the character who is the window for the audience. We have followed him on the beginnings of his romantic journey with Donna (Laura Prepon) and the push-and-pull dynamic with everyone's favorite '70s dad, Red (Kurtwood Smith). Unlike his troubling-making circle, Eric always strives to do the right thing. He is reluctant to disobey his father and loyal to a fault. These hallmarks make him a relatable protagonist and viewers were happy to return to the circle in the basement every week to watch his adventures.
Why Dr. Iggy Frome From New Amsterdam Looks So Familiar
"New Amsterdam" is in its fifth and final season on NBC (via Deadline). One of the show's major characters is Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome, the head of Psychiatry at New Amsterdam Medical Center. Dr. Frome cares deeply about others, especially his patients, though this is sometimes to his detriment. The doctor also has several adopted children with his estranged husband, Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle).
Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Had Big Plans For Henry Cavill's Superman Before The DC Studios Shakeup
2022's "Black Adam" boasts a stacked roster of iconic DC characters that all come with long histories on the page. Although, the majority didn't surprise anyone since the likes of Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and more were heavily involved in the marketing of the feature. On the other hand, there were a few unexpected cameos throughout that kept audiences on their toes — chief among them being Henry Cavill, who made his triumphant return to the DC Universe in the role of Superman during the post-credits sequence.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Zoe Saldaña's Unexpected Connection To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, Zoe Saldaña appeared in two movies that would become franchises — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" and James Cameron's "Avatar." Her role as Nyota Uhura spanned three movies, and with the release of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the actress will now settle into multiple appearances as Na'vi princess Neytiri as that saga continues to unfold throughout the 2020s. Of course, Saldaña is also a long-running player in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" with her role as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and subsequent MCU appearances. So playing one character in a feature film series is nothing new to the actress, but Neytiri is the one part that took time to return to her.
Ames McNamara Discusses The Biggest Challenges Of Filming Live Episodes Of The Conners
Fans of "Roseanne" and the spin-off "The Conners" have become quite familiar with the extended family Roseanne left behind, including her husband Dan, their three children, and their own families. With the spin-off series following the family after Roseanne's untimely passing (and the actress's controversial Tweets), audiences can continue following the storyline of the characters they loved so much. The next best thing would be to be part of it, wouldn't it?
Zach Holmes Details His Terrifying Experience Filming The Silence Of The Lambs Bit For Jackass Forever
One of the more rewarding aspects of "Jackass Forever" was the opportunity to see a whole new generation of jackasses be physically and psychologically broken. This cast of newcomers included Jasper Dolphin, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, and others, not to mention a bevy of guest appearances. It was also clear...
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
