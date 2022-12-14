Read full article on original website
Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash
Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
Did You See Santa Claus Floating Around This South Haven, MI Marina?
Christmas has come early in Southwest Michigan! In case you missed it, none other than the Santa Claus was recently seen boating around a South Haven, MI marina. That's right, the Big Guy ditched his sleigh and reindeer and opted for a watercraft instead!. Local boating shop Gull Lake Marine...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Gardening in Winter? Michigan DNR Shares Helpful Pruning Tips
Just because the leaves are on the ground and the snow is falling, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy one of your favorite pastimes: gardening. Many Michiganders mistakenly assume that because temperatures are below freezing their yardwork is done until Spring, however, that's not necessarily the case!. Kevin Sayers, Michigan...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Craziest Laws
Sometimes being a law-abiding citizen can be hard if you're not aware of all the laws that apply in your area. Something that may seem within reason to do could cost you a hefty fine or jail time depending on where in Michigan you are. We're not talking about the...
Southwest Michigan Winter Outdoor Igloo Dining Options
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the capacity of public forums was dramatically cut down leaving restaurants with long waits and many tables they couldn't use. Their solution was to begin using igloo dining rooms. The igloo dining rooms were heated and allowed for visitors to sit outside while being appropriately spaced from others inside the igloo as they enjoyed their meal outside.
Best Places In The Kalamazoo Area To Celebrate National Cupcake Day
One day in the distant past someone decide to make bite-size cakes and called them cupcakes, nowadays we have a national day devoted to the wonderful dessert's history and to indulge in the delicious snack which is Thursday, December 15. Places like grocery stores, bakeries, donut shops, and other dessert-based...
Are Spam Calls Connected to the Michigan Bell Telephone Company Mystery?
Warren and Virginia Randall lived in a home that used to be on the property of what is now the Michigan Bell Telephone Company before a tragic murder-suicide ended their lives inside the home. Residents living in Grand Rapids have experienced some weird activity coming from the Michigan Bell Telephone...
Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw
Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
This Kalamazoo Building is Projecting A Christmas Video
In downtown Kalamazoo on Michigan Ave, there is a Christmas video being projected on the side of the Haymarket building located within the Haymarket Plaza, one of the many outdoor walking districts that make up downtown. You can see an elf's wild adventure through Santa's toy factory to get the...
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
See Videos of Some Spectacular Grand Rapids Area Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when we load up the family car and head out to see some of the fantastic Christmas displays that people have put together in their front yards. It's amazing how big some of these displays can be. Many of them feature some great computer technology -- synching the displays to Christmas songs for a fantastic sound and light display.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
What You Should (and Should Not) Bring To A Michigan Office Christmas Party
It's that time of year - Office Holiday Party Season. The year-end recap where your bosses tell you what a great job the company did this year, but no one's getting raises. It's also a great reason to get sloshed with your coworkers, and vent. But there is a list...
This Grand Rapids Meijer Is Apparently Selling Green ‘Opinions’ For 89¢
The 216 Standale Meijer apparently has a heck of a deal right now that only a fool would pass up on. The Meijer, located at 315 Wilson Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 has a sign that shows that right now, you can buy 'Green Opinions' for the absolutely low price of only 89¢.
The Joker Card Was Originally Created For Michigan’s Favorite Card Game
We all know that Euchre is the official unofficial game of The Great Lakes State. The trick-taking game is popular throughout the northern midwestern states referred to as the "Euchre Belt", with Michigan at the heart of it. But did you know there was anything higher than trump? Because I...
The Best Toy Shops In mid Michigan
Christmas time is here and that means it's time to shop for cool toys for the kids. Sure, Meijer, Target and Wal Mart have a good toy deparment, there are plenty of other options when it comes to finding the perfect gift for the kiddo in your life. A few...
Do Ohio’s New Snowplow Names Match Up To Michigan’s?
Last year, Michigan got an upgrade in the names for snowplows. It's an honored tradition, that makes following the plows a lot more fun during particularly heavy Winter events. Michigan released more than 70 new names last year, but apparently, Ohio felt left out, and came up with some new...
The Town Survives After Two Major Fires: Homer, Michigan – 1900-2000s
Homer's genesis goes back to 1832 when four guys walked all the way to that area from Pennsylvania. A few months later, here comes Milton Barney from New York. He bought some land along the Kalamazoo River and proceeded to build a hotel, house, sawmill, and store. Barney's family joined...
