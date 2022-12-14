ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Duncan Police Chief officially retires

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward, after the retirement of Police Chief Danny Ford. Ford’s retirement is effective Thursday. In the mean time, Assistant Police Chief, Major Bo Walker, will take his place as Acting Police...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Ft. Sill were surprised at the Exchange when they were told their items on layaway have been paid off. The Soldiers Wish Foundation reached out to the Ft. Sill Exchange a couple of weeks ago, and 15 soldiers were selected to have their layaway costs taken care of.
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Tina Louise Hervey (1969-2022) Marlow, OK

Tina Louise Hervey, of Marlow, Oklahoma, was born January 12, 1969, in Porterville, California, to Robert Junior and Erma Ruby (Wright) Tyson. She died in Lawton on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 53. There are no services being planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to...
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Altus AFB offering new classes to help airmen

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base recently implemented an eight-week course to help airmen with their coping skills in the military, as well as their personal lives. The course was created after the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force’s recent discussion on the importance of mental health care in airmen.
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Pat Henry Elementary donates to the Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide supplies to those in need over the holiday season, Pat Henry Elementary held a canned food drive, and this morning they loaded up their haul to take to the Lawton Food Bank. The elementary setup donation boxes in each fifth-grade class and kept...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights house fire on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Firefighters reported fire coming from the front of the house upon arrival. They reportedly got the fire under control after about 15 minutes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The Top Google Search for Lawton this Year Was… Unexpected

How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that way, it's time you learn a new trick. Example: If...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill holiday leave lets soldiers spend time with families

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas is just around the corner and thousands of trainees on Fort Sill are getting ready to spend time with their loved ones. The Post held its annual holiday block leave event on Thursday. Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Community steps up for Lawton Angel Tree

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Angel Tree Program closed its doors to donations last week, and on Friday, December 16, they worked throughout the day to deliver all the gifts. There were 200 more angels this year than there was last year. Still, the Regional Resource...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A business owner is in federal custody after being charged with distributing cocaine out of a Comanche County business. According to federal court documents, Isaiah McGill is charged with distribution of cocaine after a criminal complaint was filed on December 7. Documents say McGill was contacted...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says residents should be on the lookout for a possible scam happening across the city. According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies who are soliciting solar panels in Lawton. Solicitors are reportedly going door-to-door, offering...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
DUNCAN, OK
Purcell Register

Sheriff’s staff burns illegal grow operation

Alert law enforcement work turned a routine warrant execution into the busting of an illegal marijuana grow operation in a facility in Blanchard December 7. McClain County Deputies were assigned to execute a Forcible Entry and Detainer Writ of Assistance. While at the address on SH 76 deputies noticed the...
BLANCHARD, OK
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX
kswo.com

KSWO rings bells for the Salvation Army

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the KSWO team came out Thursday to ring bells and collect donations for the Salvation Army. Our evening anchor Haley Wilson organized the event, which saw producers and journalists volunteer from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 15. “I’m really excited to be...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Kiowa Casino gives back to community with toy drive

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino is spreading holiday cheer. The casino held its annual Cash for Toys Drive last week, collecting cash donations from community members. On Wednesday, they distributed the funds raised to various child advocacy groups across the area. One of those recipients was the Salvation Army...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

