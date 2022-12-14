Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
‘Move Duncan’ looks to incentivize people to move to Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) says they hope a new program will incentivize people to move to Stephens County. The “Move Duncan” program is a “talent relocation incentive” being provided for people who move to Stephens County to work and buy a home.
kswo.com
Duncan Police Chief officially retires
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward, after the retirement of Police Chief Danny Ford. Ford’s retirement is effective Thursday. In the mean time, Assistant Police Chief, Major Bo Walker, will take his place as Acting Police...
kswo.com
OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
kswo.com
Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Ft. Sill were surprised at the Exchange when they were told their items on layaway have been paid off. The Soldiers Wish Foundation reached out to the Ft. Sill Exchange a couple of weeks ago, and 15 soldiers were selected to have their layaway costs taken care of.
marlowreview.com
Tina Louise Hervey (1969-2022) Marlow, OK
Tina Louise Hervey, of Marlow, Oklahoma, was born January 12, 1969, in Porterville, California, to Robert Junior and Erma Ruby (Wright) Tyson. She died in Lawton on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 53. There are no services being planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to...
kswo.com
Altus AFB offering new classes to help airmen
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base recently implemented an eight-week course to help airmen with their coping skills in the military, as well as their personal lives. The course was created after the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force’s recent discussion on the importance of mental health care in airmen.
kswo.com
Pat Henry Elementary donates to the Lawton Food Bank
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide supplies to those in need over the holiday season, Pat Henry Elementary held a canned food drive, and this morning they loaded up their haul to take to the Lawton Food Bank. The elementary setup donation boxes in each fifth-grade class and kept...
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights house fire on Kemp
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Firefighters reported fire coming from the front of the house upon arrival. They reportedly got the fire under control after about 15 minutes.
The Top Google Search for Lawton this Year Was… Unexpected
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that way, it's time you learn a new trick. Example: If...
kswo.com
Fort Sill holiday leave lets soldiers spend time with families
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas is just around the corner and thousands of trainees on Fort Sill are getting ready to spend time with their loved ones. The Post held its annual holiday block leave event on Thursday. Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the...
kswo.com
Community steps up for Lawton Angel Tree
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Angel Tree Program closed its doors to donations last week, and on Friday, December 16, they worked throughout the day to deliver all the gifts. There were 200 more angels this year than there was last year. Still, the Regional Resource...
kswo.com
Stephens Co. Christmas Dinner Association discusses upcoming 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some local groups in the Duncan community are preparing to host their 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner this weekend. The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association and Freedom Biker Church are putting it on. 7News spoke with Clayton Pickard, a Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association board member,...
kswo.com
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A business owner is in federal custody after being charged with distributing cocaine out of a Comanche County business. According to federal court documents, Isaiah McGill is charged with distribution of cocaine after a criminal complaint was filed on December 7. Documents say McGill was contacted...
kswo.com
City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says residents should be on the lookout for a possible scam happening across the city. According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies who are soliciting solar panels in Lawton. Solicitors are reportedly going door-to-door, offering...
kswo.com
Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
kswo.com
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rumors have been flying across Cotton County as the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for Grady “Bruce” Benson, the man who suddenly went missing in November. Days after a Silver Alert was issued for Benson, the OSBI took over the...
Purcell Register
Sheriff’s staff burns illegal grow operation
Alert law enforcement work turned a routine warrant execution into the busting of an illegal marijuana grow operation in a facility in Blanchard December 7. McClain County Deputies were assigned to execute a Forcible Entry and Detainer Writ of Assistance. While at the address on SH 76 deputies noticed the...
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
kswo.com
KSWO rings bells for the Salvation Army
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the KSWO team came out Thursday to ring bells and collect donations for the Salvation Army. Our evening anchor Haley Wilson organized the event, which saw producers and journalists volunteer from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 15. “I’m really excited to be...
kswo.com
Kiowa Casino gives back to community with toy drive
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino is spreading holiday cheer. The casino held its annual Cash for Toys Drive last week, collecting cash donations from community members. On Wednesday, they distributed the funds raised to various child advocacy groups across the area. One of those recipients was the Salvation Army...
Comments / 0