ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Health Department issues holiday safety guidance due to flu, COVID cases rising

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Lgvi_0jiR5bmO00

Holiday safety guidance issued by Philadelphia Health Department 02:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In an effort to prevent a dangerous surge of infections, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is issuing new holiday safety guidance. CBS3 spoke exclusively with Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole on Wednesday.

City Hall is decked out for the holidays, but the Grinch could be ruining festivities with Philly now experiencing a spike in respiratory infections.

"Now we're seeing a huge increase in flu and that is a vaccine-preventable illness again, affects kids affects older adults. It can lead to pneumonia. And we would really love to see that tamped down," Bettigole said.

Bettigole says low flu vaccination rates are a big part of the problem with only about 20% of residents having flu shots.

"So it's a couple of things. So vaccine, vaccination rates against influenza are lower than they have been in previous years and I think some of this is vaccine fatigue. Some of it is people who are busy not thinking about it, trying to get back to normal," Bettigole said.

CBS3 is told the situation is especially dangerous for high-risk groups and pediatric hospitals in the city are overwhelmed.

"Either our pediatric ERs right now are struggling or overburdened, and what that looks like is if you take a young child to the ER who needs to be seen for an emergency, very long waits, over 12 hours sometimes," Bettigole added. "So we're really trying to do what we can to tamp down the spread of these respiratory bugs so everybody is safer. So our pediatric hospitals can do what they need to do. And especially thinking about with the holidays coming up that things could get worse."

Three's also been an increase in COVID-19 numbers in Philadelphia and the respiratory infection RSV.

"Everybody is tired from a couple of years of the pandemic and looking forward to being with people and really, in some cases, kind of throwing caution out the windows," Bettigole said.

Inside crowded locations are prime spots for viruses to spread easily. They're especially dangerous for high-risk groups, recently there's been a big influx of kids at hospitals.

"What that looks like is if you take a young child to the ER who needs to be seen for an emergency, very long waits, over 12 hours sometimes," Bettigole said.

In an effort to prevent a dangerous surge of infections, the health department has issued holiday safety guidance.

Here are the specifics:

  • Get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster as soon as possible
  • Mask up in crowded indoor places
  • Stay home when sick, whether or not you test positive for COVID-19
  • Test for COVID-19 before gatherings, especially if you'll be around those at high risk

"Adopting some simple common sense precautions can make a big difference there and also prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed," Bettigole said.

If you have events planned throughout the holiday season, the health department suggests visiting senior loved ones prior to attending any large gatherings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Free COVID-19 tests are again available via the mail; here's how to order them

The federal government is offering free, at-home COVID-19 tests again as the so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory illnesses – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus – has sickened millions of Americans and overwhelmed emergency departments across the country. Starting Thursday, households can request four free COVID-19 test kits from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

4 cases of Legionnaires disease reported in Pennsauken: officials

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Health officials in Camden County are investigating four cases of Legionnaires disease in Pennsauken.The cases were reported on Friday."Right now, the overall risk of Legionnaires' disease among residents or visitors to Pennsauken is low," Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said in a news release. "And most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not develop the disease. However, people over the age of 50, especially those who smoke cigarettes, or people who have certain medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk for Legionnaires' disease."Officials are working to identify where those individuals may have been exposed to the bacteria.They recommend anyone in the area who develops symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath be evaluated by a doctor.Legionnaires disease is not spread from person to person but is contracted through small droplets of water-containing bacteria.  
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Salem Medical Center added to Inspira Health care system

SALEM, N.J. -- Salem Medical Center has been added to the health care system of Inspira Health, the company said in an announcement Friday.The medical center is now an affiliate of Inspira Health, and will join the network through a membership substitution. Inspira has obtained Salem's hospital building, ambulatory surgery center and physician offices, the announcement states.The transition is expected to take one year, Inspira's announcement said. Salem staff will remain under the medical center while Inspira oversees. The New Jersey Joint Budget Oversight Committee allocated $25 million for Inspira to give Salem Medical Center, and the money will be used...
SALEM, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia schools offering COVID tests now. Masks required after winter break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will make masking mandatory for students and staff after returning from winter break. The mandatory masking will be from Jan. 3 to 13.The School District announced in August that it planned to implement the temporary mandate in its 2022-2023 school year general COVID-19 protocol. Officials made the announcement Wednesday and say the masking is a proactive measure to reduce the spread of the virus and prioritize in-person learning after the break.Staff, students and families can pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests from the district's testing locations at five schools while supplies last. Testing locations will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.The district encourages staff and families to continue to stay safe and help stop the spread of the virus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Update: Pa. missing toddlers located safe

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in the Philadelphia area say a set of triplet 2-year-olds are safe after what officials say was a murder-suicide involving the children’s parents. Police say the triplets were reportedly last seen before they were reported missing with a 37-year-old man in the area...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA awarded $56M to improve access for people with disabilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is awarded a $56 million federal grant to improve access to several of its subway stations.Right now, only the stairs will take you to the platforms of more than a dozen stations.The Chinatown, Erie, Fairmount, Broad-Ridge Spur, and Snyder platforms were built 50 years before the Americans with Disabilities Act.The grant money will be used to make them compliant.The 11th Street Station on the Market-Frankford line will also be made accessible.SEPTA says it plans to have all stations on both lines ADA-compliant by 2034.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How to stay safe and avoid Christmas-related injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are nearly 200 Christmas-related injuries every day during the holiday season and sometimes accidents can become deadly. Here with ways to keep the season safe.The last thing you want for the holidays is an injury from decorating. Over the past five years, injuries caused by Christmas tree lights increased by 115%.The holidays turned tragic in Quakertown last year. Early Christmas morning crews battled a two-story house fire.A mother and one son escaped, but the father and two children who were trapped inside died.Investigators believe a faulty electric star on top...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

SEPTA Struggles: Fare Prices, Unreliability Keep Riders from Coming Back

Like most transit agencies across the country, SEPTA has been struggling to recover from the ridership loss caused by the pandemic, writes Anthony Hennen for the Trib Live. A new report from Moovit has found that the biggest issues transit riders in Philadelphia include unreliable systems, fare prices, trip time, and safety. These issues present a major problem for SEPTA, which is still reeling from ridership plummeting due to a sizable part of commuters still working from home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

I-95 northbound closed near Pennsport due to fire, hazmat situation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle car fire on I-95 closes all lanes between the exits of Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue. Firefighters responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday.The fire has since been placed under control.Around 4:30 a.m., additional crews were called to the scene due to a hazmat situation. There are reports of a fuel spill that needs to be cleaned up.Use alternative routes and plan accordingly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
DELCO.Today

Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises

A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sena created the Breaking Bread Community shelter at a former daycare center in Upper...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
24K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy