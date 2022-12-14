Read full article on original website
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Official Content Drop: The Signal Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's first content update, The Signal, brings the new mission Comms-Plex 154/2f, new weapons, and more to the game. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with The Signal content update.
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Receives an Official Reveal Trailer
At this year’s The Game Awards, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games shared an official reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Serving as a follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the upcoming title chronicles the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ saga. In the trailer, Kestis...
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life - Official Announcement Trailer
My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life is an anime visual novel filled with romance and summer vibes. Kyoko's life has turned to hell. Every day she comes home and doesn't know how to escape her thoughts. She feels so bad that she starts to think about suicide. But one day she finds a notebook at home, scribbled in the hand of a man close to her. My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life is available to be Wishlisted now.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Announced
To coincide with The Game Awards 2022, PlayStation today announced that it will be releasing new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West early next year. Following its launch on PS5 and PS4 earlier in 2022, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to push out new patches for Forbidden West, but it has yet to add any wholly new content to the open-world title. Luckily, for those who are eager to dive back into the world of Horizon, PlayStation has confirmed that a new story experience will roll out soon enough.
IGN
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Blim City Invasion
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find Space Applebees, escape the G3 invasion, and bring Lizzie back home. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
IGN
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
Engadget
'Hades II' promises witchy vibes and a new immortal protagonist
Supergiant Games is sticking with what works. Hades II is on its way, slinging more Greek god-ness and a new protagonist, the Princess of the Underworld. The game is heading to early access on PC first, with more details coming in 2023. The reveal trailer for Hades II shows the...
IGN
Black Forge
The Black Forge is a Crafting Structure available once you reach the Mistlands in Valheim. It's key to creating the vast majority of Mistlands weapons and armour, and you'll definitely want to create one if you want to progress through that biome. How to Craft a Black Forge. To craft...
IGN
The Great War: Western Front - Official Defining The Front Line Trailer
The Great War: Western Front provides a unique opportunity to take total command of a significant period in history: The First World War. Our first behind-the-scenes look at the game 'Defining The Front Line’ explores how the team at Petroglyph brought this period of time to life, as well as some of the game's key features and goals – from authenticity and accuracy to strategy and management. The Great War: Western Front launches on PC in 2023.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an upcoming action-RPG from Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer gives us a look at the characters, a peek at the story, and a glimpse at the world. New Eden, 1695. Antea...
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Celine is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. Hailing from the Kingdom of Firene, Celine is of nobility like Alfred, and prefers the mystic arts to use magic at enemies from afar. The following info has been derived from pre-release footage, and may be...
Polygon
Crash Bandicoot returns in new multiplayer action game, Crash Team Rumble
Crash Bandicoot’s next game takes things in a new direction. Rather than a traditional Crash 3D platformer, developer Toys for Bob’s next game in the 26-year-old franchise is a team-based, four-on-four action game called Crash Team Rumble. The console game’s debut trailer was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Frost Caves
Frost Caves are optional dungeons in Valheim found within the Mountains biome. They pose a significant challenge if you come unprepared, but hold some nice bits of loot including Fenris Hair, Fenris Claws and unique enemy types like Cultists and Ulvs. Here's everything you need to know about these frozen...
game-news24.com
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
IGN
Idis Sinkhole - Legendary Chest-U 1
This Legendary Chest is found within Idi’s Sinkhole and while it’s visible early on, it requires the absolute longest path in the cave to reach. So, please pay attention!. This Legendary Chest is untracked and is not required for 100% completion. Contains: Companion Accessory - Runic Potency. To...
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
