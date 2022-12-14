To coincide with The Game Awards 2022, PlayStation today announced that it will be releasing new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West early next year. Following its launch on PS5 and PS4 earlier in 2022, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to push out new patches for Forbidden West, but it has yet to add any wholly new content to the open-world title. Luckily, for those who are eager to dive back into the world of Horizon, PlayStation has confirmed that a new story experience will roll out soon enough.

7 DAYS AGO