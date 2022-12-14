Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
‘Yellowstone’s Own Tate Dutton, Brecken Merrill, Has Chosen Sides: ‘I Hope I Become a Dutton’ (Outsider Exclusive)
With two heritages to honor, where does Brecken Merrill, the bright young actor behind Yellowstone‘s Tate, see his Dutton heading?... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Own Tate Dutton, Brecken Merrill, Has Chosen Sides: ‘I Hope I Become a Dutton’ (Outsider Exclusive) appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast Reacts To Episode 5 – “Watch ‘Em Ride Away”
Last night, the fifth episode of Yellowstone season five dropped, and needless to say, it’s a lot to unpack. With that being said, the cast of Yellowstone is once again giving us a “behind the scenes” look at episode five with another recap video. The video kicks...
Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family
Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
Cole Hauser Shares What ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Has in Store for Rip + Beth Dutton
Yellowstone Season 5 has seen some big emotional scenes between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her new husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) so far, and in a new interview, Hauser says the upcoming episodes will reveal a whole new side to Beth's character. Why Is Beth Crying in Yellowstone Season...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Brecken Merrill shares big season 5 news as fans lay the blame for the Dutton family trouble on this character
Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans, we’re just under an hour away from the newest episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and we’ve already been blown away by the high emotions and intensity this season. The Dutton family is no stranger to heartache or struggle, but they’ve indeed been forced to embrace much of it as the newest chapter of their lives begins. From the devastating loss that Monica and Kayce suffered to the career (and life) change for John Dutton, no one on the series feels like they’re standing on steady ground.
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
8 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'
Here are some details you may have missed on Sunday's episode, "Watch 'Em Ride Away."
Breakdown: The 10+ Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Mastermind Taylor Sheridan Currently Has in the Works
From multiple Yellowstone spinoffs to separate star-studded ventures, here’s everything Taylor Sheridan currently has in the works for television. If there’s one word never hurled at the most prolific creator in TV today, it’s lazy. 52-year-old Taylor Sheridan has created a vast television empire thanks to the wild success of his #1 show. Yellowstone‘s first prequel, 1883, went a long way in solidifying his bankability outside of the Kevin Costner juggernaut, too, as did Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. All that success then brought forth a world in which Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are starring in the next Yellowstone prequel, 1923.
Who Plays Clara Brewer in 'Yellowstone'? Lilli Kay is John Dutton's New Assistant
Lilli Kay plays Clara Brewer on the Paramount Network's Western drama Yellowstone. Brewer is one of the fresh new faces in Season 5, appearing in the second episode and taking a role as John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) new assistant after he's sworn in as the new governor of Montana. Kay...
‘Yellowstone': Summer vs. Beth Dutton — Who Did You Cheer For? [Dutton Rules Podcast]
We have to talk about that massive fight scene between Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins during Sunday night's (Dec. 4) episode of Yellowstone. The pair's feud has been festering since John Dutton first brought the environmentalist (Summer) to his ranch during Season 4. Beth (Kelly Reilly) is openly hostile toward her perceived rival (played by Piper Perabo), and even though it's uncomfortable, these two sharing the screen has brought some brilliant Beth-isms.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Al Strobel, Twin Peaks Actor, Dead at 83
Al Strobel, the actor who played Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Strobel died Friday, Dec. 2, as confirmed by Peaks producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” A cause of death has not been revealed. The series’ co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on Twitter writing, “Oh no… Dear...
‘Glee’ Controversies Explored In Discovery+ Docuseries From Ample Entertainment – Watch Trailer
UPDATE: Discovery+ and ID have unveiled a trailer for the series, which you can watch above. It will launch on January 16. EXCLUSIVE (OCTOBER 12): Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series Glee. The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox. The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015. It will lift the curtain to...
John Dutton Just Revealed a Heartbreaking Family Secret in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4
As the family buries a baby, John Dutton opens up to his daughter-in-law, Monica, on the tragedies of his past... The post John Dutton Just Revealed a Heartbreaking Family Secret in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 appeared first on Outsider.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Comments / 0