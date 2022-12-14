ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved

Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series

Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Looper

Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family

Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Brecken Merrill shares big season 5 news as fans lay the blame for the Dutton family trouble on this character

Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans, we’re just under an hour away from the newest episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and we’ve already been blown away by the high emotions and intensity this season. The Dutton family is no stranger to heartache or struggle, but they’ve indeed been forced to embrace much of it as the newest chapter of their lives begins. From the devastating loss that Monica and Kayce suffered to the career (and life) change for John Dutton, no one on the series feels like they’re standing on steady ground.
Outsider.com

Breakdown: The 10+ Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Mastermind Taylor Sheridan Currently Has in the Works

From multiple Yellowstone spinoffs to separate star-studded ventures, here’s everything Taylor Sheridan currently has in the works for television. If there’s one word never hurled at the most prolific creator in TV today, it’s lazy. 52-year-old Taylor Sheridan has created a vast television empire thanks to the wild success of his #1 show. Yellowstone‘s first prequel, 1883, went a long way in solidifying his bankability outside of the Kevin Costner juggernaut, too, as did Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. All that success then brought forth a world in which Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are starring in the next Yellowstone prequel, 1923.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone': Summer vs. Beth Dutton — Who Did You Cheer For? [Dutton Rules Podcast]

We have to talk about that massive fight scene between Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins during Sunday night's (Dec. 4) episode of Yellowstone. The pair's feud has been festering since John Dutton first brought the environmentalist (Summer) to his ranch during Season 4. Beth (Kelly Reilly) is openly hostile toward her perceived rival (played by Piper Perabo), and even though it's uncomfortable, these two sharing the screen has brought some brilliant Beth-isms.
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
TVLine

Al Strobel, Twin Peaks Actor, Dead at 83

Al Strobel, the actor who played Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Strobel died Friday, Dec. 2, as confirmed by Peaks producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” A cause of death has not been revealed. The series’ co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on Twitter writing, “Oh no… Dear...
Deadline

‘Glee’ Controversies Explored In Discovery+ Docuseries From Ample Entertainment – Watch Trailer

UPDATE: Discovery+ and ID have unveiled a trailer for the series, which you can watch above. It will launch on January 16. EXCLUSIVE (OCTOBER 12): Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series Glee. The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox. The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015. It will lift the curtain to...
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.

