Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Zar Walker
Mishawaka junior wrestler Zar Walker is the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state of Indiana, at 132 pounds. And he is fully focused on becoming No. 1. Walker is trying to live up to his family name while leaving his own legacy behind, in the process. "I'm ranked second,...
Mishawaka Mayor announces re-election
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has just declared he’s running for re-election. The announcement happened at the VFW in Mishawaka. Mayor Wood said today he’s focusing on prioritizing city services and utilities, infrastructure, and economic growth. The incumbent is also supporting the development of a new amateur athletic facility,...
Good Samaritans help lost first grader
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A first grader from Lakeshore Public Schools met two very kindhearted mothers while alone and lost. After a half day of school Thursday, the young girl was dropped off by her bus. The women found her on the side of the road crying, not knowing...
Delivery scam hits local restaurants
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two restaurants in Michigan City are the latest targets in a scam using DoorDash. Fake accounts are being created for the local businesses. Customers are placing orders and paying money. But the restaurant does not use the delivery service and never received the order.
Elkhart Train Museum receives grant to expand attractions
Elkhart is known as a central hub for railroads in our area. Now a generous grant is helping the Elkhart Train Museum expand its attractions. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Mark Honaker gives you a closer look at what you can enjoy. The museum is located on Main Street in Elkhart just...
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
South Bend Salvation Army Kroc Center holds "Distribution Day"
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Christmas will be a lot brighter for more than 1,300 local children thanks to your help. The South Bend Salvation Army held its Angel Tree "Distribution Day" at the Kroc Center. Community donations helped to provide all the gifts for today's event. Each family...
Saint Joseph Health System holds Holiday Meal Drive-Thru for seniors
A chance to help local senior citizens... ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend is here. Saint Joseph Health System held its Senior Holiday Meal Drive-Thru in South Bend on Thursday. Those who signed up received two pre-packaged ready-to-eat meals with turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and more. “Well it's important to recognize...
Several pigs die in early morning barn fire
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Nearly a dozen young pigs died in an early morning barn fire. The fire happened on Airport Road, north of Niles, just before 3:30 a.m. Six departments responded to the fire. The barn full of hay was engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews had to use...
Traffic Alert: Temporary traffic pattern change in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A traffic alert out of Elkhart. There is now a different traffic flow at a three-way intersection just north of downtown. This is at the intersection of Simonton, Baldwin and Cone Streets. Barricades went up Wednesday, temporarily changing the traffic pattern. City officials say there...
Stable Grounds offers Christmas open house
Stable Grounds in Middlebury held its Christmas Open House on Thursday. It provides students from Middlebury Schools a chance to work with horses while building positive life skills. Students don't ride the horses but receive ground-based mental health counseling through "experiential learning" while caring for the animals. “There are so...
Popular Leesburg restaurant to close at end of year
Leesburg, Ind. — Stacy's Sports Inn will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 50 years of service to the community. "You've waited on them for 13 years and then all of a sudden, you never see them again," said Patricia Gaut, Stacy's Sports Inn Server.
South Bend Police: New technology to streamline crime data
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend police are taking their real-time crime center on the go. The new, cloud-cased system combines all the department's apps in one place. That includes business' security cameras and cameras registered by residents. With the help of homeowners’ security cameras already registered in...
Two injured in Elkhart County crash involving buggy
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people were injured in a crash on this morning involving an SUV and a buggy in Elkhart County. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy.
Resolution tabled regarding recreational marijuana businesses in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A push to bring marijuana shops to Stevensville is now on hold. This coming as some of the council members tried to walk back the ordinance. There was not an empty seat in the village hall. A lot of people shared frustration with the ordinance...
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys
Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
"Give the gift of warmth" project collects winter items for local school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — An effort is underway to help local kids stay warm this winter. "Give the Gift of Warmth" is a project spearheaded by the Riley High School Sisterhood Group. They are collecting hats, gloves, and scarves for Marshall Traditional School. South Bend Councilwoman Karen White...
Slick roads lead to crashes early Friday morning
The Bypass is now open after a series of crashes Friday morning. The crash happened near Mayflower, causing the south or east bound lanes to be shut down for about a half hour. Officials state there are injuries, however the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Elkhart...
Police: Large amount of fentanyl and meth off South Bend streets after traffic stop
A large amount of suspected fentanyl and meth are now off the streets after a traffic stop by a South Bend Police officer. On Thursday, December 15, around 7:45 pm, an officer was on patrol near Sample and Fellows Streets and saw a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. During the...
