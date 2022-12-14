A fond remembrance of those members of the Tampa Bay arts community we lost in 2022. Ron Bobb-Semple, Jan. 13. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, Bobb-Semple moved to the bay area in 2005 and acted in four August Wilson plays at American Stage — Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Jitney and Seven Guitars. He directed A Raisin in the Sun and others at Stageworks, and – most memorably – delivered a powerful, self-penned one-man show about Black nationalist Marcus Garvey. “I loved him so, so much,” says Stageworks’ artistic director Karla Hartley. “Any time I’d see him, or when I saw his name in my phone, it just made me smile. He had an infectious laugh. He was one of the good ones.” He was 69.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO