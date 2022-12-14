Read full article on original website
Commission Set to Vote on South Florida Avenue Recommendations Monday
Lakeland city commissioners are poised to recommend that the Florida Department of Transportation maintain a three-lane configuration on South Florida Avenue in Dixieland and remove the current temporary concrete barriers to accommodate sidewalks that would be 11 to 12 feet wide. A resolution that commissioners will consider on Monday morning...
Proposed Harbour Island hotel rejected a second time by Tampa City Council
Despite the developer making changes to the design of his proposed hotel on Harbour Island, a strong showing of residents showed up at City Hall on Thursday night to voice their concerns about this redevelopment project.
stpeterising.com
Developer uses new state law to increase residential density in Gandy Blvd mixed-use development
St. Pete City Council approved a revised development agreement for a proposed mixed-use waterfront project on Gandy Boulevard that increases the number of residential units in the project. In late 2021, developer Key Gandy LLC, a subsidiary of Miami-based Key International, announced a mixed-use proposal with 376 residences on a...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
stpetecatalyst.com
Coke Florida celebrates a return to St. Petersburg
Throughout pandemic-induced construction delays, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s leadership insisted their latest $10.2 million facility was more than just another place to sell and distribute products. The 22,058 square-foot-development at 9500 16th St. N. will increase connectivity from the Black- and family-owned independent bottler’s Tampa headquarters. It will also create...
Walmart launches delivery drones to 5 Tampa Bay area stores
TAMPA, Fla. — Look up! The future is now? Walmart announced it launched delivery drones at five of its stores around the Tampa Bay area, meaning customers who live close by can get same-day delivery via one of these drones. Five stores across the Tampa Bay area now have...
Fortuna Bakery & Cafe Announces 10-Unit Expansion, mid-2023
The Orlando-based company will open three spots in Davenport, Orlando, and Winter Park next January, before setting its sights on Tampa, Lakeland, and beyond.
fox13news.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to open the Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A year after breaking ground in Land O'Lakes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will return to the property on Saturday, December 17, for a ribbon cutting and home dedication at the Let Us Do Good Village. It's a first-of-its-kind community that will provide mortgage-free homes to...
stpetecatalyst.com
The year gone by: In Memoriam
A fond remembrance of those members of the Tampa Bay arts community we lost in 2022. Ron Bobb-Semple, Jan. 13. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, Bobb-Semple moved to the bay area in 2005 and acted in four August Wilson plays at American Stage — Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Jitney and Seven Guitars. He directed A Raisin in the Sun and others at Stageworks, and – most memorably – delivered a powerful, self-penned one-man show about Black nationalist Marcus Garvey. “I loved him so, so much,” says Stageworks’ artistic director Karla Hartley. “Any time I’d see him, or when I saw his name in my phone, it just made me smile. He had an infectious laugh. He was one of the good ones.” He was 69.
Families fight for closure over Tampa's lost College Hill Cemetery.
Families are asking for help getting closure over the final resting place of those buried at the lost College Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
St. Petersburg announces annual NYE fireworks show
The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Residents Attend Commission Meeting To Discuss Development Project Concerns
Residents were pleasantly surprised to have almost all their questions and concerns addressed at this week's city commission meeting. A few residents attended the city commission meeting with several questions and concerns on their minds relating to the proposed redevelopment of 26.32 acres of property east of North Shannon Avenue and south of South Frontage Road.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg man jailed after attempting to carjack an Amazon driver’s van
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police arrested 22 year-old Johnathon Carroll of St. Petersburg after he attempted to carjack an Amazon driver’s van. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the 4200 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The driver for...
The Weekly Challenger
Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
Bay News 9
Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space
LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
