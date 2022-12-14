ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

LkldNow

Commission Set to Vote on South Florida Avenue Recommendations Monday

Lakeland city commissioners are poised to recommend that the Florida Department of Transportation maintain a three-lane configuration on South Florida Avenue in Dixieland and remove the current temporary concrete barriers to accommodate sidewalks that would be 11 to 12 feet wide. A resolution that commissioners will consider on Monday morning...
LAKELAND, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown

Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
SARASOTA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Coke Florida celebrates a return to St. Petersburg

Throughout pandemic-induced construction delays, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s leadership insisted their latest $10.2 million facility was more than just another place to sell and distribute products. The 22,058 square-foot-development at 9500 16th St. N. will increase connectivity from the Black- and family-owned independent bottler’s Tampa headquarters. It will also create...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The year gone by: In Memoriam

A fond remembrance of those members of the Tampa Bay arts community we lost in 2022. Ron Bobb-Semple, Jan. 13. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, Bobb-Semple moved to the bay area in 2005 and acted in four August Wilson plays at American Stage — Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Jitney and Seven Guitars. He directed A Raisin in the Sun and others at Stageworks, and – most memorably – delivered a powerful, self-penned one-man show about Black nationalist Marcus Garvey. “I loved him so, so much,” says Stageworks’ artistic director Karla Hartley. “Any time I’d see him, or when I saw his name in my phone, it just made me smile. He had an infectious laugh. He was one of the good ones.” He was 69.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Residents Attend Commission Meeting To Discuss Development Project Concerns

Residents were pleasantly surprised to have almost all their questions and concerns addressed at this week's city commission meeting. A few residents attended the city commission meeting with several questions and concerns on their minds relating to the proposed redevelopment of 26.32 acres of property east of North Shannon Avenue and south of South Frontage Road.
PLANT CITY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson

ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
LAKELAND, FL

