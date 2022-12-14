Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Binance withdrawals surge to $3 billion, CEO CZ calls its ‘business as usual’
Withdrawals at the world's largest crypto exchange platform, Binance, surged to $3 billion in a period of 24 hours, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called the incident "very normal market behavior, " CNN reported. The turn of events is quite similar to Binance's former rival...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
Massive changes could be coming to the way the stock market functions
Wall Street's top cop has voted in favor of major changes to the way millions of everyday investors buy and sell stocks.
‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K
Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments. Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?. Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K. By James Rubin. Bitcoin looked primed to continue its...
Recession fears have crushed risk appetite for stocks in December, but easing inflation brightens the outlook on consumer sectors, S&P says
Risk appetite for US stocks among institutional investors plunged in December, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Tuesday. The firm's Risk Appetite Index veered to negative 13% from neutral in November. The macro environment is a key concern with nearly one-in-eight investors anticipating a deep recession in 2023. Risk appetite for...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Rocketize Token Rise Above the Crypto Winter Sweeping the Crypto Market Right Now.
The crypto market needs a better year. According to the statistics from CoinGecko.com, between November 5 to November 10, 2022, the crypto market lost a whopping 233 billion dollars. The large-scale loss swept across several coins. The crypto market is only now recovering from the gashing blow of the FTX exchange collapse.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
Cryptoverse: Forget crypto winter, this is a bitcoin 'bloodbath'
Dec 6 (Reuters) - "I'm nearly bankrupt," says Jad Fawaz, a crypto trader in Abu Dhabi. "I'm laughing because there's no point in exerting more depression and more frustration about it."
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
