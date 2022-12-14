Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
California Man Convicted For Stabbing To Death His Girlfriend, 2 Babies
A California man was convicted on Wednesday of stabbing to death his 31-year-old girlfriend and their two babies. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42 years old, was convicted after he fatally killed his entire family. He stabbed to death his 31-year-old girlfriend Arlet Hernandez Contreras 48 times at his home in April 2012. It was reported that they argued one day or two days before the heinous crime happened.
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CHP commissioner announces retirement two years after she was chosen to lead agency
Amanda Ray, the first woman to be chosen to lead the California Highway Patrol, will retire little more than two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her to the job. Ray, 56, who has held every uniformed rank in the state police force, will retire as CHP commissioner on Dec. 30, the CHP unexpectedly announced Friday afternoon in a news release. She oversaw a law enforcement agency with more than 11,000 employees, second only to the New York Police Department, and an annual budget of nearly $3 billion.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lightning bolt electrifies parking lot by Louisiana nursing home. ‘I screamed so loud’
A massive lightning bolt blinded a Louisiana neighborhood, and the local police department caught the shocking moment on camera. The lightning struck at 2:58 p.m. on Dec. 14 next to a nursing home in LaPlace, blinding the surrounding area, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released photos and videos of the lightning.
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
mymotherlode.com
CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State
'Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West.'
NBC Bay Area
New California Laws to Know in 2023
The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Will California renew the COVID state of emergency if cases spike?
As case numbers across the state increase, especially as the winter season approaches, some have questioned whether the emergency order will be renewed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years
After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state. The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
krcrtv.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they The post California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID appeared first on KESQ.
Delays on I-15 south of Las Vegas due to big rig crash
Drivers headed to Southern California on I-15 this morning are experiencing traffic delays before Jean, which is about halfway between Las Vegas and the California border.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s Reparations Task Force looks beyond slavery, turns to state discrimination
Looking beyond the abuses of enslavement, California’s Reparations Task Force at an Oakland meeting this week dug into racist state policies of the 20th Century as it worked to quantify harms committed against Black communities. Dozens of people gathered at Oakland City Hall to contribute to the discussion, sharing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Photo of ‘strange’ glowing clouds spotted in California has an explanation, experts say
A “strange” shimmering cloud was spotted in California in the early morning — and a photographer was able to catch it on camera. Rain Hayes saw it from her condo’s living room window around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, over Lake Merritt in Oakland, she told McClatchy News.
