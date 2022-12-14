Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
94.3 Jack FM
School Districts Battle Absentee Challenges
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread...
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
wearegreenbay.com
Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh votes to bring back designated outdoor drinking area for 2023
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A program to allow outdoor drinking in Oshkosh has been extended from just three and a half months to now a year. The city’s common council voted on Tuesday to keep the policy. It's called the “designated outdoor refreshment area,” known as “DORA.”
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc educators visit Ohio school to see proposed literacy program in action
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Principals and teachers from the Manitowoc Public School District recently returned from a trip to Ohio to check out a literacy program that district administrators hope can reverse what they call a crisis in the district. Teachers and parents in Manitowoc have been voicing concerns about the...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: East and West De Pere students are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. The Foxview Intermediate School sixth grade class of Mrs. Berry and Mrs. Graebel in De Pere joined the Scholastic Reading...
spmetrowire.com
Family nurse practitioner joins Aspirus Clinic
Aspirus Plover Clinic-Vern Holmes Drive announced this week it has hired Spencer Shupe, APNP. As a family nurse practitioner, Spencer cares for patients of all ages. According to a news release from Aspirus, he takes a special interest in preventive medicine and mental health. Spencer earned a master of science...
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac residents asked to check cameras for evidence in a crime against a child
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime committed against a child, and if you live or work in Fond du Lac, your video doorbell or surveillance cameras might hold evidence. The sheriff’s office put out a broad request to...
Family of state trooper who died from COVID-19 has mortgage paid off
HANCOCK, Wis. — The family of a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who died last year from complications of COVID-19 had the mortgage on their home paid off Tuesday. Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook died last November. He served in the State Patrol for 20 years, primarily in Waushara County. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. RELATED: Law enforcement...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigate reports of scam caller impersonating officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh bar raises money to buy gifts for children in need
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Pete’s Garage Bar in Oshkosh is raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. For every drink the bar sells during November and December, Pete’s puts one nickel toward buying presents for preschool-age children with the Headfirst program. The program benefits the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club and the Peace Lutheran Church.
Fox11online.com
Evers appoints new district attorney for Waupaca County
MADISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County now has a new district attorney. Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the appointment of Kat Turner, a current assistant district attorney for the county, to fill the open position. Evers began the search for a new district attorney in October, after Veronica Isherwood resigned. "As...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
WBAY Green Bay
Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested for arson following fire at Van’s Bar property in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Under Winter Weather Advisory, But It’s All About Location
“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best”. That often-used phrase is a good rule of thumb for weather events and with a winter weather advisory in effect for Sheboygan County, we could get a good idea of why. While we should all prepare for hazardous driving conditions...
