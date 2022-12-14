ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Company news: Rita Romano rehired by Laboratory Alliance of CNY

Laboratory Alliance of Central New York announced that Rita Romano was recently named chief executive officer. She serves as a liaison between the board of managers, medical directors and management of the independent clinical and anatomic pathology reference laboratory. Romano first joined the company in 2011 as manager of its...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY
albanymagic.com

Updated Snowfall Amounts for the Capital Region

It’s a pretty big storm and numbers have been all over the place the last couple days, but as it approaches the Capital Region and the Northeast, snow totals are becoming clearer. In the higher elevations of Warren, Saratoga, Fulton and Herkimer Counties, as much as two feet of...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Alligator Riggies! I Made Utica’s Famous Riggies with Alligator Meat

Boredom? Curiosity? Madness? Don't ask me why, but I recently decided to make Utica Riggies with some good old-fashioned alligator meat. In truth, I was inspired by Bella Regina, one of the best places in town to order riggies. They have an incredible number of ways to prepare them. Their menu had over 10 varieties the last I checked. The traditional chicken, steak, shrimp, meatballs, eggplant, etc.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill

The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

