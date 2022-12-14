Read full article on original website
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
Company news: Rita Romano rehired by Laboratory Alliance of CNY
Laboratory Alliance of Central New York announced that Rita Romano was recently named chief executive officer. She serves as a liaison between the board of managers, medical directors and management of the independent clinical and anatomic pathology reference laboratory. Romano first joined the company in 2011 as manager of its...
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
Contract awarded for demolition of Beech-Nut plant
Major redevelopment work will soon again be underway at the Exit 29 site, in Canajoharie.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
albanymagic.com
Updated Snowfall Amounts for the Capital Region
It’s a pretty big storm and numbers have been all over the place the last couple days, but as it approaches the Capital Region and the Northeast, snow totals are becoming clearer. In the higher elevations of Warren, Saratoga, Fulton and Herkimer Counties, as much as two feet of...
cnycentral.com
Sheriff-elect Shelley says Sheriff Conway has "locked out" his team during transition
Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley takes the reigns in less than three weeks. If you ask him, Sheriff Eugene Conway is spending his last days in office at the end of his 8 year tenure making Shelley's life as difficult as possible. "The job will get done," said Shelley, "it just won't...
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago.
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
Alligator Riggies! I Made Utica’s Famous Riggies with Alligator Meat
Boredom? Curiosity? Madness? Don't ask me why, but I recently decided to make Utica Riggies with some good old-fashioned alligator meat. In truth, I was inspired by Bella Regina, one of the best places in town to order riggies. They have an incredible number of ways to prepare them. Their menu had over 10 varieties the last I checked. The traditional chicken, steak, shrimp, meatballs, eggplant, etc.
Central NY City Rated in Top 3 For First Time Homeowners By Zillow
I've been there and done that when it comes to being a homeowner. In fact, we purchased our first home in Marcy during the pandemic. Being a first time homeowner can be decently stressful, especially if you can't find anything in the area you're looking to move to. But, maybe...
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
cortlandvoice.com
County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill
The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
