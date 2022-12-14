Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13.
NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Borguet, Running Back, Harvard Crimson
Packers' Bakhtiari details events that led to appendectomy. Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was looking for some peace of mind a couple of weeks ago when he talked to the team's medical staff about a sore abdomen.
Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may be shorthanded on offense and defense on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Trey Hendrickson (wrist) won't play after missing practice all week. Mike Hilton (knee) is also out. Jalen Davis (thumb) hasn't been ruled out yet. "Jalen didn't practice, but he's gotten a lot of...
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Steelers Rule Two Players Doubtful for Panthers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Carolina in Week 15 with two players listed as doubtful on their final injury report. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and linebacker Myles Jack are the only names with injury tags heading into the weekend. Pickett remains in concussion protocol while Jack is dealing with a groin injury.
Heat List Entire Roster on Injury Report After Fine From NBA
That’s one way to get back at the league.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts Before Patriots
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders Josh McDaniels spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game moments ago. You...
‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future. But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl
A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
OBJ ‘Is Going to Join’ Cowboys,’ Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
FRISCO - After all of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and posturing, a Dallas Cowboys fan likely feels twisted into a knot featuring both "anticipation'' and "skepticism.''. Here comes another twist, team owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''. That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett...
Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?
Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
Jonathan Mingo Returns For Rebels Bowl Game, Focused on ‘Right Direction’ of Program
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo hopes to have a future in the NFL, but his current focus is on establishing a strong future for his college program. Three-straight losses to end the regular season put a sour taste in the mouths of the Rebels who...
Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending
On a four-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Cowboys look to build back momentum after narrowly escaping the NFL-worst Houston Texans last Sunday. Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville. ... and...
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Pressing Questions on Critical Week 15 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) won't play many home games more important than this Sunday's. With the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) coming to TIAA Bank Field a week after an emotional and physical win over the Titans, the Jaguars know their playoff chances hinge on every single week -- making this weekend a critical matchup.
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Lakers News: L.A. Decompresses After Practice By Playing Another Sport
Your 11-16 Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to face off against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of the 17-10 Denver Nuggets tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Yesterday, following a preparatory team practice, the Lakers decided to blow off some steam by playing a little football. All-Star L.A. power forward LeBron James of course was a top teen wide receiver as a high schooler in Ohio.
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens
BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH...
