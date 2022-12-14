ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVR-TV

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac has advice for renters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, attorney at law, joined the show to share a few things you should do as a tenant – and one you should never do. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
WTVR-TV

How families can navigate the high respiratory virus season with KidMed

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flu and RSV are widespread right now, especially for children. Today, Mark Flanzenbaum, M.D., FAAP and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KidMed, joins us to share what you can expect when visiting an urgent care facility during this high respiratory virus season. KidMed has locations in Mechanicsville,...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
WTVR-TV

Saxon Shoes collecting 'Shoes For The Needy'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shoes For The Needy is a campaign from Saxon Shoes to help those less fortunate with footwear during the cold and wet winter season — and you can help!. They're in need of new and gently-used closed up shoes, athletic shoes and boots for men, women and children. They are collecting donations through Christmas Eve.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Self-defense with Winning Warrior Krav Maga

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Andrias White Murdaugh returns to Winning Warrior Krav Maga to talk with chief instructor and owner Mark Winn about the importance of self-defense techniques and how they can help. For more information, visit Winning Warrior Krav Maga's website or call 804-620-7761. They are located at 10090...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
WTVR-TV

Roof Renew can save you money

RICHMOND, Va. -- If your roof is in need of a refresh, there's a local option ready to help. Roof Renew can be a cost-effective way to extend the life of your aging roof.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

How Primis brings banking to you

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Dennis Zember, President and CEO of Primis, joined us in studio to talk about the rewards and convenience the bank offers. While most banks charge fees, Primis Perks pays customers 50 cents every time they make a debit card purchase. Additionally, V1BE brings the bank to...
RICHMOND, VA

