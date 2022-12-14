ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers

Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept. The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Trill Burgers Has Found a Permanent Home in Montrose

At long last, Bun B’s famed smash burger pop-up, Trill Burgers, has found a permanent home. The Houston icon and legendary Third Coast rapper made his wildly popular smash burger concept available to the masses by way of sporadic pop-ups since launching in 2021, but will soon open the doors to his first brick-and-mortar location in Montrose in early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Here's when to expect the start of crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End

In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Tis The Season- Houston Super Santa Toy Drive

Houston (KIAH)- Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? CW39 Houston is teaming up with the City Wide Club for the 44th Annual Food and Toy Drive. CW39 Houston Studio: 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77063. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. You can also drop off donations...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Houston Premium Outlets | Shopping in Cypress, Texas

There are sales all year round at this outlet in Houston, so no matter what date you go there will always be good prices. You can go shopping at famous stores like Brooks Brothers, Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs or Under Armor sports store. They also have a fast food area in case you get hungry. Very close you can go to the low-cost department store Marshalls or the HEB supermarket.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands

Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks

Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
