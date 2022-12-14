Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Pewamo-Westphalia schools host Challenge Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools came together for a day of positivity and team building. The high school held its first-ever Challenge Day on Wednesday, where they decided to ditch the books to strengthen collaboration between students and staff instead. A few experts from...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University president search to begin in spring
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University plans to start its search for a new president sometime in the spring. Samuel Stanley stepped down in November saying he couldn’t, in good faith, work with the school’s Board of Trustees. Board chairman Dianne Byrum said trustees met with...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University to hear report of Gupta investigation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University officials will learn the details of the external investigation into the former business school dean Thursday. Dr. Sanjay Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
WILX-TV
Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
WILX-TV
MSU completes 95 actions stemming from federal Title IX reviews
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has completed 95 actions on schedule from the 2019 resolution agreements between MSU and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. These resolution agreements were put...
WILX-TV
Transportation engineering firm to create up to 165 high-wage jobs in Detroit and East Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - HNTB Corporation, a national provider of engineering services for transportation infrastructure projects, is expanding in Detroit and East Lansing with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Michigan was chosen for the project over other competing sites in the Midwest. The project is expected to generate a...
Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
WILX-TV
In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
WILX-TV
Spread holiday cheer at the Community Caroling at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under the Christmas tree at the State Capitol, you can join in on caroling. Spread holiday cheer and sing at the Community Caroling event at the State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event begins at 6 p.m. The First Presbyterian Church of Lansing will be...
‘Shop with a Hero’ brightens holiday season for Jackson elementary students
JACKSON, MI -- There were smiles everywhere as over 45 local heroes helped spread the holiday cheer for nearly 50 students during the annual ‘Shop with a Hero.’. The heroes included Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety officers, Liberty Township firefighters, Michigan Department of Correction officers, Jackson Community Ambulance EMTs, and high school students from East Jackson and Michigan Center. The event was held at Meijer, 3333 E. Michigan Ave., on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
WILX-TV
Your Health: Drinking away diabetes risk
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes, the condition that leads to diabetes, increases by 46%. But which drinks can do the reverse, and actually lower your risk?. Diabetes is on the rise. In fact,...
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
With holidays approaching, local health officials monitoring ‘tripledemic’
Here in Michigan, COVID cases are starting to rise again.
