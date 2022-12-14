Read full article on original website
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Crash Return For Tripp
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
Days of Our Lives Preview: Brady Plants a Kiss on [Spoiler] — and Eric and Sloan Get Naughty Before Christmas
Tis the season to be naughty instead of nice. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of December 12 – 16, Marlena is left with pictures of anything but sugarplums dancing in her head. Read what happens and watch the preview below. After Susan’s tragic death,...
Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of December 19: Holiday Shocks and Surprises
The Y&R spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, tease disappointment, potential danger, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Though the initial plan was to keep as much distance between themselves as possible lest any undesirables rumble her location, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) resolve to spend Christmas with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) as one big, happy family.
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
Front Burner: A New Y&R Story For Sharon Rosales
The last time Sharon Rosales had something vaguely front-burner going on, on The Young and the Restless, she had breast cancer. Even her marriage to Rey Rosales was less about Sharon and more about, first, whether Sharon could stay away from Nicholas Newman, or, at the end, whether Rey Rosales would fall for Chelsea Lawson’s charms (assuming he survived Chelsea’s attempts to kill him).
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
As Bold & Beautiful’s Naomi Matsuda Announces, ‘That’s a Wrap,’ We’re Left Wondering What That Means for Li’s Future
There’s no two ways about it: Naomi Matsuda is a busy woman. She’s so busy, in fact, that if Finn’s Bold & Beautiful mom is anything like her portrayer, we can totally understand how Li survived that car crash all those months ago. Because nothing is going to slow her down!
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Diane Is Keeping More Secrets Than She’s Letting On
Diane's return to 'The Young and the Restless' hasn't been entirely smooth, and it seems the character is keeping more secrets than she's letting on.
Days of our Lives Recaps: A Fiery Crash, Unwelcome News & A Escape
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 21 – November 25, 2022, feature explosions, both metaphorical and literal, and so much more. “Charlie Dale” (Mike Manning) continued to urge Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) to murder Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) balked when tasked with committing the foul; Ava attempted to incentivize him by revealing his identity to Susan. In the end, Xander releases Susan who makes her way to Ava and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) rendezvous site. Ava takes Susan hostage and hits the road. With “Charlie” pouring poison into her ear, Ava drives her vehicle off a cliff!
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
Days of Our Lives
In today’s recap, Gwen knocks out Bonnie, then punches Xander, while Justin fears the worst. Bonnie finally puts the pieces together. But how will she react upon realizing the truth that she’s uncovered? Meanwhile, Gwen proves herself a good person to have in your corner by coming up with a plan that just might save Xander’s bacon.
