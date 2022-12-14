Read full article on original website
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: two more players leave the Orange secondary
The Syracuse Orange might have to move some players around in the Pinstripe Bowl. On Thursday we learned that the Syracuse secondary was going to be losing two more players. As expected, Garrett Williams announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping his final season of eligibility. Williams was...
nunesmagician.com
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Cornell
The Syracuse Orange (7-4) will look to extend their winning streak to five in a row when they host the Cornell Big Red (7-2) Saturday afternoon in the Dome. Can Syracuse slow down the high-tempo Cornell offense? This one could turn into a high-scoring affair, so here’s how we see the last non-conference game for the Orange unfolding.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: things to watch for vs. Cornell
When the Syracuse Orange and Cornell Big Red meet for the 82nd time tomorrow, the Big Red will be looking to end a long losing streak against the Orange. Cornell hasn’t beaten Syracuse since 1968 and in that time, the Big Red have only been within single digits of the Orange on five occasions. How can Syracuse maintain their dominance? Here’s what we’re watching for:
Jaeden Gould Discusses Syracuse Commitment
One of the first schools to contact former Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould when he entered the transfer portal was Syracuse. The Orange recruited him out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey and was chomping at the bit to get another shot at the former SI-99 prospect. An official visit ...
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)
Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
SU offensive analyst Micah Simon departing for coaching job at Northern Colorado
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse football offensive analyst has been hired to a coaching job at Northern Colorado. Micah Simon will serve as the Bears’ wide receivers coach on new head coach Ed Lamb’s staff. The move was included in a report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg about a number of Northern Colorado hires.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: our Ambassador of hatin’ is back to give Fleck flack
The Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Gophers began their Pinstripe Bowl media tour this week. While you’re going to hear both programs complimenting their opponent, we certainly don’t want to spend the next three weeks playing nice to Goldy’s gang. So when you want to get under the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
Syracuse soon dives into ACC play. What does Jim Boeheim think of his team’s development?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Prior to the start of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his young team would need 10 games to get acclimated to the college game. The Orange roster consisted of just two returning starters, three reserves, six freshmen and one sophomore transfer.
Syracuse football 2023 recruiting: Here’s where SU’s class stands a week before early signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early signing day is just one week away for Division I football. On Dec. 21, Syracuse football is set to sign at least 11 verbally committed high school and junior college recruits to its 2023 class.
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
