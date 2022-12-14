ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: two more players leave the Orange secondary

The Syracuse Orange might have to move some players around in the Pinstripe Bowl. On Thursday we learned that the Syracuse secondary was going to be losing two more players. As expected, Garrett Williams announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping his final season of eligibility. Williams was...
nunesmagician.com

Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”

Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Cornell

The Syracuse Orange (7-4) will look to extend their winning streak to five in a row when they host the Cornell Big Red (7-2) Saturday afternoon in the Dome. Can Syracuse slow down the high-tempo Cornell offense? This one could turn into a high-scoring affair, so here’s how we see the last non-conference game for the Orange unfolding.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: things to watch for vs. Cornell

When the Syracuse Orange and Cornell Big Red meet for the 82nd time tomorrow, the Big Red will be looking to end a long losing streak against the Orange. Cornell hasn’t beaten Syracuse since 1968 and in that time, the Big Red have only been within single digits of the Orange on five occasions. How can Syracuse maintain their dominance? Here’s what we’re watching for:
AllSyracue

Jaeden Gould Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of the first schools to contact former Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould when he entered the transfer portal was Syracuse. The Orange recruited him out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey and was chomping at the bit to get another shot at the former SI-99 prospect. An official visit ...
AllSyracue

Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
Syracuse.com

How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
