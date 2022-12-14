Read full article on original website
Cardi B Reveals Her Face Tattoo In Honor Of Her Son Wave
Cardi B reportedly went under the needle in September.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Daily Beast
Cardi B Accused of Ripping Off Artist for Her Marge Simpson Halloween Costume
Italian pop artist aleXsandro Palombo is accusing rapper and pop icon Cardi B of ripping off his work without credit after the latter posted an image of her Halloween costume, in which she’s dressed as Marge Simpson wearing Thierry Mugler, on Instagram, according to Artnet. Cardi B’s high-fashion turn...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert & JT Show Off Romantic Tattoos Following Breakup Rumors
Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls’ JT have gotten their names inked on each other to show solidarity amidst breakup rumors that emerged last month. While the pair have been on and off dating since 2019, JT seemed to have confirmed the relationship’s demise in November when she tweeted out in all caps that she was single.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
An interracial couple was pressured to break up. Four decades later, they rekindled their romance and got married.
For most of her adult life, 69-year-old Jeanne Gustavson has suffered from chronic regret for breaking up with her college sweetheart. "I can't turn back the clock. I wish I could," Gustavson told CBS News. "I would have married him." Gustavson met her college sweetheart, Steve Watts, in German club...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls R. Kelly ‘Best To Ever Do It’ As He Takes In Leaked Album
Boosie Badazz has shared two videos calling R. Kelly the “best to ever do it,” while playing a newly leaked album from the disgraced singer. The Baton Rouge rapper shared two separate clips to Instagram on Friday (December 9) that saw him dancing along to songs from a new R. Kelly project titled I Admit It, which was briefly released on the same day.
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Rapper on His Way to Be an NFL Owner?
Rapper, Jay-Z, turns 53 today, December 4th!. There is no better way for the musician to celebrate his birthday, than, being able to potentially realize his goal of partaking in an NFL ownership. Jay-Z got an experience of what it would feel like to partake in an NFL ownership on Thursday evening, December 1st. The rapper was seen sitting beside New England Patriots CEO, Robert Kraft, in the suite for Patriots' 'TNF' game. Jay-Z was also seen mingling with players after the event ended, too.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Says He Told On His Dead Cousin To Avoid Gun Case
T.I. recalls pinning a gun charge on his dead cousin in a resurfaced clip from a 2020 episode of “expediTIously.”. T.I.’s facing criticism from a 2020 episode of expediTIously that resurfaced where he admitted to snitching on his dead cousin. The rapper recalled the time when he and...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
Drake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History
Drake has added a new record to his historic Hip-Hop career. The Toronto-bred artist has surpassed Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history. Certifications issued by the RIAA on Thursday (Dec. 7) pushed The 6 God to the top. According to Chart Data, the 36-year-old’s 10 new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million.More from VIBE.comDrake And Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out At The Raptors Vs Lakers Game In TorontoStyles P Claims 21 Savage Isn't A Lyricist2Pac Is Drake's Most Listened To Artist Of 2022 The certifications also set a new...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank
Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Admits She’s Feeling “Hopeless” After Takeoff’s Death
Cardi B says she’s been struggling to get Offset to even “crack a smile.”. Cardi B says that she’s been feeling “hopeless” trying to make Offset happy after the death of Takeoff. The “WAP” rapper discussed how she and her husband have been coping with the loss while speaking with The Neighborhood Talk.
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert Reacts to “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond After Track Is Certified 11x Platinum
Lil Uzi Vert’s iconic 2017 single “XO Tour Llif3” has been certified 11 times multi-platinum after garnering over 11 million copies in streaming equivalent sales. The track has been named Uzi’s first RIAA diamond certified track, which is an especially big achievement considering the song first premiered on their SoundCloud before getting an official release a month later. In a post shared on Instagram, Uzi celebrated the achievement. “One day, yeah, I’ma go diamond,” they wrote alongside a screenshot showing the TM88-produced song’s latest certification.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Beats Eminem to Become Highest Certified Singles Artist in RIAA History at 184 Million
Drake keeps breaking records like no tomorrow. The Canadian rapper has now become the highest certified singles artist in history, amassing a massive 184 million in RIAA certifications as a lead act. The previous record was held by Eminem who became the highest certified singles artist at 166 million back in March when at the time, Drizzy was holding a figure of 163.5.
papermag.com
Tribute Brand Launches First Fashion Drop Under New Platform
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see Decembers newest arrivals. Tribute Brand's edgy and cyber-y digital clothes went viral when it launched in 2020, and now the company is entering its next phase of growth with the debut of a new platform that will host many different brands (in house and partners) with product, user journey and curation at the center in an effort to onboard the physical fashion crowd into web3.
papermag.com
Gucci Mane Calls Out Pooh Shiesty's Poor Prison Conditions
After a little over half a year into Pooh Shiesty's five-year prison sentence, Gucci Mane is calling for an investigation into his living conditions. Shiesty's attorney Bradford Cohen is echoing Gucci's concerns. He alleges that the "Back in Blood" rapper is being subjected to "trays with no food in them, disciplinary hearings for things not related to him, 23 hour lock down" in "a prison that is 1500 miles from his home." He also claims that after raising the concern that he is being held far from Tennessee, he may now be sent to California.
