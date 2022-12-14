Rapper, Jay-Z, turns 53 today, December 4th!. There is no better way for the musician to celebrate his birthday, than, being able to potentially realize his goal of partaking in an NFL ownership. Jay-Z got an experience of what it would feel like to partake in an NFL ownership on Thursday evening, December 1st. The rapper was seen sitting beside New England Patriots CEO, Robert Kraft, in the suite for Patriots' 'TNF' game. Jay-Z was also seen mingling with players after the event ended, too.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO