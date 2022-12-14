ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump's 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president's niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner's choice. "Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Mother Jones

Newly Revealed Texts Show Mark Meadows Is a Liar

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Meadows is a liar—at least by omission. And newly revealed text messages prove it. In 2021, the former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump released a book, The Chief’s...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Salon

Republicans want to blame Club Q shooting and other hate crimes, baselessly, on police defunding

"To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers, shame on you." During Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, Club Q bartender Michael Anderson was blunt, both about his experiences and whom he holds responsible for the horrific mass shooting he survived. A combination of "inaction on gun reform" and "hate speech," he said, led to that terrible night last month in Colorado Springs, where he "saw my friend lying on the floor, bleeding out, knowing there was little to no chance of surviving the bullet wound."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New York Post

Trump vows to ban feds from ID-ing domestic ‘misinformation’ if elected

Former President Donald Trump vowed Thursday that he will ban the federal government from using the terms “misinformation” and “disinformation” to describe domestic speech if he retakes the White House. The 76-year-old Trump made the pledge as part of a broader “free speech” platform announced in a video policy statement shared with The Post — pledging also to impose a seven-year ban restricting former FBI and CIA workers from handling private-sector US consumer records. Trump said this month’s “Twitter Files” releases “confirmed that a sinister group of Deep State bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been...
MSNBC

House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents

Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
FLORIDA STATE

