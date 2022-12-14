Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’
Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday. RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Video of Lauren Boebert at Republican Christmas Party Viewed 870K Times
A video of House Republicans sharing Mountain Dew and squirted cheese at a party has gone viral.
CNN reporter asks McCarthy why getting enough House Speaker votes is difficult
CNN's Manu Raju asked House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about his efforts to gain enough votes to become the next House Speaker.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Senate Republicans, stuck in minority, frown on House GOP calls for impeachment against Biden, Mayorkas
Senate Republicans are dismissive of a House GOP-led effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, being mindful that such an effort has no chance of success.
Trump lawyers implicated in “coordinated plot” to copy voting system data in multiple states
Election security advocates sent a letter to federal investigators Monday urging them to probe a "coordinated plot" by former President Donald Trump's supporters to copy election software in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada after the 2020 election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The letter, which was addressed to special counsel Jack...
Newly Revealed Texts Show Mark Meadows Is a Liar
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Meadows is a liar—at least by omission. And newly revealed text messages prove it. In 2021, the former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump released a book, The Chief’s...
Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could hand Manchin back some power over Biden's agenda
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.
Republicans want to blame Club Q shooting and other hate crimes, baselessly, on police defunding
"To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers, shame on you." During Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, Club Q bartender Michael Anderson was blunt, both about his experiences and whom he holds responsible for the horrific mass shooting he survived. A combination of "inaction on gun reform" and "hate speech," he said, led to that terrible night last month in Colorado Springs, where he "saw my friend lying on the floor, bleeding out, knowing there was little to no chance of surviving the bullet wound."
As House January 6 committee winds down, it is abandoning efforts to subpoena phone records
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is dropping several of its pursuits for January 6-related phone records, according to court filings this week, as the panel winds down before it expires at the end of this year.
McCarthy or bust? House GOP stuck in ‘burning building’ over speaker's gavel
The Republican conference is tying itself in knots as members agonize over a Jan. 3 vote that could span multiple ballots — and possibly multiple days.
Trump vows to ban feds from ID-ing domestic ‘misinformation’ if elected
Former President Donald Trump vowed Thursday that he will ban the federal government from using the terms “misinformation” and “disinformation” to describe domestic speech if he retakes the White House. The 76-year-old Trump made the pledge as part of a broader “free speech” platform announced in a video policy statement shared with The Post — pledging also to impose a seven-year ban restricting former FBI and CIA workers from handling private-sector US consumer records. Trump said this month’s “Twitter Files” releases “confirmed that a sinister group of Deep State bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been...
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
