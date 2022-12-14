ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

On This Day in Music History: Jackson 5 Make First Appearance on ‘Ed Sullivan Show’

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlyuW_0jiR2dIN00

On this day in 1969, a quintet of brothers from Gary, Indiana, donned the stage of the Ed Sullivan Show, dressed in charisma, promise, and eye-grabbing outfits. The Dec. 14 episode of the show was The Jackson 5’s first appearance, one in which Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson would capture the attention and the hearts of the nation.

The brothers kicked off their set with a Sly and the Family Stone’s hit “Stand!” Synchronized dance moves met unshakable harmonies during the performance which bled into the song, “Who’s Loving You” after the then 10-year-old Michael – adorned in purple fringe and matching hat – told a humorous tale about a girl he met while playing in a sandbox. Over the urging of his brothers to stop, he explained to the crowd that they toasted their love during milk break, but had a falling out over finger painting.

[RELATED: Top 10 Jackson 5 Songs: The Motown Years]

The young bandleader stunned the audience with the raw emotion he let out while soulfully vocalizing the ballad, something you wouldn’t expect from someone his age. The group then closed their already impressive performance with an explosion into their soon-to-be-hit song, “I Want You Back.”

Their set came to an end and Sullivan called them over to take a bow. As the group walked off-stage, the host said to the audience, “The little fella in front is incredible,” referring to Michael.

The Jackson 5 had released their first album, Diana Ross Presents the Jackson 5, just days before their Ed Sullivan Show debut, which launched them into superstardom. The fivesome quickly became a Motown mainstay, amassing a multitude of hit albums and dozens of Billboard Top 40 singles over their career together. Years later, Michael would break out on his own for an untouchable solo career that eventually cemented his legacy as the “King of Pop.”

Watch the Jackson 5’s Ed Sullivan Show debut, below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Page Six

Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66

Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
XXL Mag

Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein ‘devastated,’ ‘shocked’ by Lenny’s hot mic moment

Lisa Hochstein was left reeling after hearing her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein’s hot mic rant about her. “Devastated, shocked, almost confirmed some suspicions I’ve had,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Monday, noting that she watched the viral scene only a week before fans. “I always thought something might have been going on.” Lisa, 40, said she doesn’t know whether the plastic surgeon, 56, has seen the moment himself because they “don’t talk” unless it’s about their kids. The reality star also admitted that she didn’t necessarily “see” what was going on with Lenny having...
Page Six

Cher says late mother Georgia Holt ‘was in so much pain’ before death

Cher reflected on her final moments with her mother, Georgia Holt, just days after announcing her death at the age of 96. “The truth…. She’s been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain,” the 76-year-old singer wrote on Twitter Tuesday. She continued “Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long[er] Here.” The “Believe” singer was the first person to confirm the sad news on Dec. 11, tweeting, “mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji. Holt’s death came after battling numerous illnesses over...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Drake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History

Drake has added a new record to his historic Hip-Hop career. The Toronto-bred artist has surpassed Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history. Certifications issued by the RIAA on Thursday (Dec. 7) pushed The 6 God to the top. According to Chart Data, the 36-year-old’s 10 new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million.More from VIBE.comDrake And Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out At The Raptors Vs Lakers Game In TorontoStyles P Claims 21 Savage Isn't A Lyricist2Pac Is Drake's Most Listened To Artist Of 2022 The certifications also set a new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Sigourney Weaver Reveals Her Child Charlotte Is Nonbinary, Uses They/Them Pronouns

A new introduction. Sigourney Weaver revealed that her only child, Charlotte, identifies as nonbinary. The Alien actress, 73, spoke candidly about her family life during an interview on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this month with hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman. Weaver has been married to Jim Simpson since October 1984, and the […]
American Songwriter

Maren Morris Reflects on Her Year: “My Cup Is So Full”

Maren Morris is looking back fondly on 2022. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Morris took to Twitter to reveal that she completed her final work task of the year, teasing a collaboration with a non-disclosed artist. She also reflected on how her year started with working on her latest album, Humble Quest.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments

In November, Mary J. Blige took home the distinguished“Certified Soul Award” at this year's Soul Train Awards 2022. The musical icon beat out several outstanding artists, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, T-Pain, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. As we look back at yet another illustrious celebration of soul and r&b music, we’re reflecting on some of Mary’s most memorable Soul Train Award moments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine

John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
The Independent

New this week: 'Banshees,' Whitney Houston, 'High on Life'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.MOVIES— In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” director Martin McDonagh reteams with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the stars of the playwright’s feature debut, 2008′s “In Bruges.” The results are just as good. On a small island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923, they play longtime pals whose friendship abruptly and a little mysteriously comes to an end. Both Farrell and Gleeson have already won awards for their performances. It’s still playing in theaters but...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy