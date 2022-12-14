Read full article on original website
Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have ‘Inside Track’ for Carlos Correa
The Dodgers are looking for a shortstop, either internally or externally, but recent reports have said they're not in on the best shortstop on the free-agent market, Carlos Correa. Between Correa's time with the 2017 cheaters and their financial uncertainty because of the Trevor Bauer situation, it's reported that L.A. won't be willing to pay Correa what he's looking for.
Dodgers Offseason: Top Pitcher on the Market Agrees to Deal with Yankees
Going into the offseason, the Dodgers showed interest in each of the top three free-agent starting pitchers on the market. As of Thursday night, all three have signed elsewhere. Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers, the Mets countered by replacing him with Justin Verlander, and on Thursday evening, the Yankees locked up the third one.
Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Former Mets Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to continue adding to their roster this winter with the bullpen seemingly becoming the focus. Per a report from theNew York Post's Jon Heyman, the Phillies are interested in adding free agent and former New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo. The hang up appears to be that Lugo still sees himself as a starter while Philadelphia would want to acquire his services for the bullpen.
Report: Former Phillies Starter Syndergaard Signs With Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies are set with their pitching rotation entering the 2023 MLB season. When they did not bring back Noah Syndergaard to help fill out the rotation, he began looking for a new home. That new home is now the Los Angeles Dodgers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard...
