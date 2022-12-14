The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to continue adding to their roster this winter with the bullpen seemingly becoming the focus. Per a report from theNew York Post's Jon Heyman, the Phillies are interested in adding free agent and former New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo. The hang up appears to be that Lugo still sees himself as a starter while Philadelphia would want to acquire his services for the bullpen.

