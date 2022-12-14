I like how he says he doesn't know what he's talking about and that he is a slave to media in his opening statements.Welcome to clown world.
All I know is they can rename this article Top 20 next year. Spiraling down the toilet bowl. The emerald isn't so shiny anymore.
Funny, I live in "the second most dangerous spot in Seattle" and I don't have a care in the world because I don't buy drugs. Might I add this article talks about crime but it fails to mention what type of crime. The majority of Seattle's crime is property related. These are the most dangerous places in Washingtion state. 1. Spokane, WA.2. Tukwila, WA.3. Seattle, WA.4. Bellingham, WA.5. Walla Walla, WA.6. Lakewood, WA.7. Aberdeen, WA.8. Shelton, WA.9. Tacoma, WA.10. Toppenish, WA.Only three have a lower murder rate per capita than Seattle. who would have thought Toppenish is hands down the murder capital of the state with three times the amounts of murders per capita.
