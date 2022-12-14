Hosted in the financial district of New York City at Greek restaurant Skinos, PAPER x DKNY's winter-themed event took over two floors with everything from ice sculptures and postcards to speciality blue-colored cocktails called "Brrr!" to a giant polar bear mascot who owned the dance floor, accessorized in a DKNY scarf nonetheless.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO