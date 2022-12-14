Read full article on original website
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
algonaradio.com
Area Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse and Assaulting a Police Officer
–A domestic incident early Sunday morning has resulted in multiple charges being filed against an area woman. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance just after 1AM Sunday. Upon arrival, Algona PD conducted a brief investigation, when one of the parties involved allegedly assaulted at least one officer.
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
kicdam.com
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for meth, gun as a felon
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man facing several charges following a probation check in September has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and been sentenced to more than five years incarceration. The case against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from a probation search of his residence at 322 E....
nwestiowa.com
Primghar woman jailed on assault charge
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrest of 25-year-old Kara Hope Kelly stemmed from a report that she assaulted a staff member and then fled the facility toward its west grove, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
kicdam.com
Emmetsburg Man Facing Alcohol and Firearm Charge Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
Meat plant cleaning service accused of using child labor to lay off 121 Worthington workers
more1049.com
Arnolds Park City Council Considering Updates to Ordinance Involving Temporary Retailers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council is looking at making some changes to update an ordinance for peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants and some locals are chiming in on the proposals. Councilman Mitch Watters told the gathered crowd the main change right now would limit the...
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
kiwaradio.com
Two Semis Collide Near Fairview, One Driver Taken To Hospital
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Clark, South Dakota man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 12, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:50 a.m., 36-year-old Nigus Tadese of Adrian, Minnesota was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi with a dump trailer eastbound on 300th Street, about six miles west of Rock Valley or two and three-quarter miles east of Fairview. They tell us that 61-year-old Clifford Boettcher of Clark, South Dakota was southbound on Highway 18 or Chestnut Avenue in a 2010 International semi with a flatbed trailer.
siouxlandnews.com
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 360th Street, four miles south of Rock Valley. Thirty-three-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, CA, was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semitruck pulling a cargo trailer west...
mprnews.org
Worthington meatpacker ends contract with cleaning firm accused in child labor probe
A Worthington, Minn., meatpacking facility has ended its contract with a Wisconsin cleaning company accused of hiring children as overnight cleaners. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said in a layoff notice Tuesday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, is cutting 121 jobs at the JBS pork plant.
