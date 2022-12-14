Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.

EMMETSBURG, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO