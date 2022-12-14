Freudenheim Partners relocates Ara Partners to the top floor of 200 Berkeley in the Back Bay

DEDHAM, MA— Colliers announced that it has arranged five leases at 3 Allied Drive totaling 30,000+ square feet. Colliers completed the transactions on behalf of the landlord, KS Partners and the deals bring the Class A, 161,078-square-foot office facility to 100% occupied. A Colliers team led by John Real, Kevin Brawley and PJ Foster arranged new leases for four tenants: Extreme Reach, TekStak Solutions, Health Policy Associates and Smart Green Solar, and one renewal for Platinum Equity Partners.

