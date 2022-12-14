Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin rejoined the Sunrise crew this morning to give his outdoor report as the second split of duck season is set to begin. A lot of ducks and geese that would have otherwise ended up as dinner are certainly happy that Hal was out campaigning in Westlake this year. Hal was recently elected as the Mayor of Westlake which will have a new city motto, “We are Westlake. Our time is now.”

