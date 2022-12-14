Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Longville
Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the Longville area has been lifted, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. 132 - 156 Longville Church Rd.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has made a $1.5 million contribution to the Port Wonder Project and lakefront infrastructure development. “Whether it is an infrastructure or quality of life project, it is critical that local agencies be...
KPLC TV
SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library has announced it will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System. The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 19, and is estimated to be closed for approximately 6 - 8 weeks. The Carnegie...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Longville area of Beauregard Parish
Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued by Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 for the area of Longville. All customers located on roads between 11372 and 12380 Hwy 171, and on Jim Winkler Road are affected. Customers located between 132 and 156 Longville Church Road are also...
KPLC TV
W. Prien Lake Rd. reopens; Sale remains closed to through traffic
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - West Prien Lake Road reopened in both directions on Friday, Dec. 16. The city provided an update on the West Prien Lake and Weaver Road projects Thursday. Sale Road remains closed to through traffic between West Prien Lake and Burton Lane as the widening project...
KPLC TV
AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu School Board votes to fund half of Security Director salary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board members gave their stamp of approval to a deal with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to jointly fund a new Director of School Security. It’s a new position that will pay close to $100,000. CPSO Sheriff Tony Mancuso and...
Lake Charles American Press
I-10 bridge meeting: A toll you say?
The impact of the preferred I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge design on chemical contamination or wetlands or relocation didn’t appear to raise an eyebrow. The talk was all about the toll at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration open house public hearing Tuesday. The...
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
KPLC TV
Outdoor Report: Second split of duck season begins Dec. 17
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin rejoined the Sunrise crew this morning to give his outdoor report as the second split of duck season is set to begin. A lot of ducks and geese that would have otherwise ended up as dinner are certainly happy that Hal was out campaigning in Westlake this year. Hal was recently elected as the Mayor of Westlake which will have a new city motto, “We are Westlake. Our time is now.”
Lake Charles American Press
Allen School Board buy property relocate alternative school
The Allen Parish School Board agreed Monday to purchase an acre of land on La. 26 just across from the Central School Board office in Oberlin that will be the new home of the parish’s Alternative School. The property, which includes a 960-square-foot building, was appraised at $130,000 as...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu residents can apply for Emergency Rental Assistance starting Thursday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish is reopening applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program to help residents with housing and rental expenses. Residents can apply online from the 15th through the end of each month from December 2022 through June 2023, parish officials say. The link will go live at 8 a.m. on Dec. 15.
KPLC TV
Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
KPLC TV
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
KPLC TV
New truck will help District 3 Fire better protect community during the holidays
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Fire Protection District Three got some new wheels that will help keep their community safe this holiday season. Thanks to taxpayer dollars, the department was able to purchase a new firetruck that will allow them to respond to fires faster. “As we all know,...
KPLC TV
Seniors in Sulphur reflect on their legacies at Christmas brunch
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill. Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills. Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
KPLC TV
Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Judge Derrick Kee has announced his plans to retire from the Fourteenth Judicial District Court of Louisiana. Judge Kee said he will retire effective Jan. 27, 2023 and return to the private sector in Calcasieu Parish. Kee was elected to District Court on July 25,...
Comments / 0