ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has made a $1.5 million contribution to the Port Wonder Project and lakefront infrastructure development. “Whether it is an infrastructure or quality of life project, it is critical that local agencies be...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library has announced it will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System. The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 19, and is estimated to be closed for approximately 6 - 8 weeks. The Carnegie...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in Longville area of Beauregard Parish

Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued by Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 for the area of Longville. All customers located on roads between 11372 and 12380 Hwy 171, and on Jim Winkler Road are affected. Customers located between 132 and 156 Longville Church Road are also...
LONGVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

W. Prien Lake Rd. reopens; Sale remains closed to through traffic

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - West Prien Lake Road reopened in both directions on Friday, Dec. 16. The city provided an update on the West Prien Lake and Weaver Road projects Thursday. Sale Road remains closed to through traffic between West Prien Lake and Burton Lane as the widening project...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

I-10 bridge meeting: A toll you say?

The impact of the preferred I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge design on chemical contamination or wetlands or relocation didn’t appear to raise an eyebrow. The talk was all about the toll at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration open house public hearing Tuesday. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Outdoor Report: Second split of duck season begins Dec. 17

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin rejoined the Sunrise crew this morning to give his outdoor report as the second split of duck season is set to begin. A lot of ducks and geese that would have otherwise ended up as dinner are certainly happy that Hal was out campaigning in Westlake this year. Hal was recently elected as the Mayor of Westlake which will have a new city motto, “We are Westlake. Our time is now.”
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allen School Board buy property relocate alternative school

The Allen Parish School Board agreed Monday to purchase an acre of land on La. 26 just across from the Central School Board office in Oberlin that will be the new home of the parish’s Alternative School. The property, which includes a 960-square-foot building, was appraised at $130,000 as...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill. Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills. Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Judge Derrick Kee has announced his plans to retire from the Fourteenth Judicial District Court of Louisiana. Judge Kee said he will retire effective Jan. 27, 2023 and return to the private sector in Calcasieu Parish. Kee was elected to District Court on July 25,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy