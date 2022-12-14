Emancipation (now on Apple TV+) is Will Smith’s first movie since he won an Oscar (for King Richard) and earned heaps of public scorn (for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars). So it better be a GOOD movie, right? Right. It’s a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie and two-hour chase about a fellow known to history only as Gordon, a former enslaved man who was the subject of a famous photo showing the scars on his back from being whipped. He became a symbol of the abolitionist movement, but the movie isn’t about that; rather, it’s a fictionalized version of his escape from a Louisiana plantation, directed by the ever-prolific Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, The Equalizer).

