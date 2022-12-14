ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
intheknow.com

Little boy’s girlfriend gets mad when she sees mom’s note in lunchbox: ‘[It’s] already starting’

This little boy’s girlfriend got mad when she saw a note his mom left in his lunch box that read “I love you, babe.”. There’s nothing quite like the whirlwind of young love. Just ask TikToker and parent Katelynn Harvey (@katelynnharvey1), who recently shared a hilarious video of her besotted little boy recalling his tumultuous lunchtime when the note she put in his lunch box with “I love you, babe” written on it didn’t sit too well with his girlfriend, and viewers are losing it over his weary reaction.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Emancipation’ on Apple TV+, Starring Will Smith as an Enslaved Man Running, Running, Running From His Captors

Emancipation (now on Apple TV+) is Will Smith’s first movie since he won an Oscar (for King Richard) and earned heaps of public scorn (for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars). So it better be a GOOD movie, right? Right. It’s a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie and two-hour chase about a fellow known to history only as Gordon, a former enslaved man who was the subject of a famous photo showing the scars on his back from being whipped. He became a symbol of the abolitionist movement, but the movie isn’t about that; rather, it’s a fictionalized version of his escape from a Louisiana plantation, directed by the ever-prolific Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, The Equalizer).
LOUISIANA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy