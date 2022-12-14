Read full article on original website
Mayan Lopez Opens Up About the Personal ‘George Lopez’ Reunion in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’: ‘It Got Very Real For Me’
The actress-producer said it was a "no-brainer" to feature a quartet of familiar guest stars in the sitcoms Christmas episode
‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Gets First Look, February Premiere Date at Netflix (Photos)
A new core four is coming to town
Tracee Ellis Ross Drops a Truth Bomb About POC in Sneak Peek at ‘The Shop’ Season Finale (VIDEO)
Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” just dropped its Season 5 finale episode, and it features actress Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), rapper Anuel AA (“Mercedes Tintia”) and actor Aldis Hodge (“Black Adam”). “I really had all the odds against me. I went to prison...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
intheknow.com
Little boy’s girlfriend gets mad when she sees mom’s note in lunchbox: ‘[It’s] already starting’
This little boy’s girlfriend got mad when she saw a note his mom left in his lunch box that read “I love you, babe.”. There’s nothing quite like the whirlwind of young love. Just ask TikToker and parent Katelynn Harvey (@katelynnharvey1), who recently shared a hilarious video of her besotted little boy recalling his tumultuous lunchtime when the note she put in his lunch box with “I love you, babe” written on it didn’t sit too well with his girlfriend, and viewers are losing it over his weary reaction.
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
Laura Haddock Says There Were ‘3 Different Versions’ of Max’s Storyline for Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’
The actress plays a former Russian asset whos been imprisoned on murder accusations
Director Ron Howard Explains How ‘Thirteen Lives’ Proved Itself ‘A Story for This Moment’
TheWrap Screening Series: "When we were making it, the world was in a pretty grim place with COVID," said screenwriter William Nicholson
‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres’ New Series ‘Little Films’ Moving Forward at HBO
Production on the series, executive produced by Emma Stone, begins in February
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Emancipation’ on Apple TV+, Starring Will Smith as an Enslaved Man Running, Running, Running From His Captors
Emancipation (now on Apple TV+) is Will Smith’s first movie since he won an Oscar (for King Richard) and earned heaps of public scorn (for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars). So it better be a GOOD movie, right? Right. It’s a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie and two-hour chase about a fellow known to history only as Gordon, a former enslaved man who was the subject of a famous photo showing the scars on his back from being whipped. He became a symbol of the abolitionist movement, but the movie isn’t about that; rather, it’s a fictionalized version of his escape from a Louisiana plantation, directed by the ever-prolific Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, The Equalizer).
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)
Weve got the Navi versions and the real life actors side-by-side
Donald Glover to Star in Movie Based on Obscure Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler
Donald Glover is attached to star in and produce a movie based on Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler, based on Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Michael Murphy, the son of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the script. The untitled project is in very early development. Hypno-Hustler is...
James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock
The show is inspired by author Robert McCammon's "Stinger" and follows a disparate group of people facing a mysterious threat
Disney+ Renews ‘The Santa Clauses’ – as Demand Drops 12% for the Tim Allen Show | Chart
Meanwhile Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ continues its dance at the top of the rankings. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
‘Nanny’ Review: Chilling Drama Weaves Haunting Character Study of a Caregiver
Anna Diop's turn as an overqualified and beleaguered au pair stands out in Nikyatu Jusu's ambitious but flawed debut feature
‘Darby and the Dead’ Director Silas Howard Admits His Team Was ‘Haunted’ by Their Own Rules of Paranormal Activity
Whenever you’re dealing with ghosts on screen, there are rules that must be followed. Each project has its own means of handling paranormal activity, and what spirits can or can’t do. And in the case of “Darby and the Dead,” director Silas Howard admits that it was hard following the rules he and his own team created.
How Did Emma Thompson Go From Oscar Contender to Afterthought?
The "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" star gave one of the year's greatest performances, but does anybody remember?
‘Twister’ Sequel Lands ‘Minari’ Director Lee Issac Chung
"The Revenant's" Mark L. Smithwrotethe screenplay for the sequel
‘The Woman King’ Star Thuso Mbedu Shares How She Overcame a ‘Dark Place’ After Losing 3 Close Relatives (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: The actress says her role as Winnie in Amanda Lanes IsThunzi was a much-needed light"
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Unpacks the Biggest Changes From Octavia Butler’s Book
Creator Branden Jacobs-Jenkins says he was inspired by Butler's admission that she "didn't crack" this particular story
