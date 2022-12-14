ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The New Hampshire primary is headed for an extreme makeover

An ongoing challenge to the timing of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary could fundamentally reshape the event for Democrats in 2024 and beyond, transforming it from a reliable political ritual to an unpredictable exercise in political brinksmanship. Earlier this month, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee voted...
Looking back at the biggest (non) stories of 2022

As 2022 wraps up, Talking Politics host Adam Reilly is joined by Joan Vennochi of the Boston Globe, Yawu Miller of the Bay State Banner and GBH News politics editor Peter Kadzis to look back at the most significant political stories of the soon-to-be-bygone year. The panel sizes up the surprisingly undramatic 2022 Massachusetts governor's race, the Mass. GOP's slide into irrelevance, the passage of two transformative ballot questions, tension between Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell, the woeful state of the MBTA, and the ongoing issues related to homelessness and substance use near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.
Massachusetts adds marijuana impairment to driver’s ed curriculum

Massachusetts will be the first state in the nation where recreational marijuana use is legal to adopt a driver's education curriculum that specifically educates teens on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving. The course, which is called “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving,” was developed by AAA Northeast...
Massachusetts’ flu season is already the worst in over a decade

Flu rates in Massachusetts are already higher than at any point in more than a decade, and the season is just getting started. Data released Friday by the state Department of Public Health shows more than 7% of patients who saw an outpatient doctor last week had flu-like symptoms. The state uses that as an indicator for how prevalent influenza is, since relatively few people wind up taking a test for the flu.
Climate change threatens groundwater supplies in Greater Boston, study says

The changing climate is expected to deplete the supply of groundwater across Greater Boston by the end of the century, according to a new study by researchers at UMass Boston. While the study notes that groundwater levels in Greater Boston have been increasing in recent years, its authors say hotter temperatures and changes in precipitation are likely to reduce the replenishment of groundwater moving forward. And those depleted levels could have profound impacts on drinking water, plants, wildlife and infrastructure.
Weekend snowstorm is welcome news for New England ski resorts

Ski resorts across New England are gearing up for fresh snow this weekend to kick off the 2022-2023 season. The winter storm that began moving through Vermont and New Hampshire on Thursday night is expected to bring more than one foot of snow to both states as the weather system moves through the region.
Gov. Charlie Baker named next president of the NCAA

The big question of what outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker’s next move would be now has an answer. The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Thursday that Baker will serve as its next president starting in March. Baker, who played varsity basketball at Harvard, will take the reins from the current...
