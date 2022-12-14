Read full article on original website
Related
wgbh.org
Pardons for Amiraults hindered by Baker's lack of contact with victims, former Suffolk sheriff says
Gov. Charlie Baker’s pardon requests for Gerald Amirault and Cheryl Amirault LeFave, the two siblings convicted of sexually abusing children at the family-owned Fells Acres Day School nearly 40 years ago, were withdrawn on Wednesday after outcry from victims and a lack of support from the Governor’s Council.
wgbh.org
The New Hampshire primary is headed for an extreme makeover
An ongoing challenge to the timing of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary could fundamentally reshape the event for Democrats in 2024 and beyond, transforming it from a reliable political ritual to an unpredictable exercise in political brinksmanship. Earlier this month, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee voted...
wgbh.org
Looking back at the biggest (non) stories of 2022
As 2022 wraps up, Talking Politics host Adam Reilly is joined by Joan Vennochi of the Boston Globe, Yawu Miller of the Bay State Banner and GBH News politics editor Peter Kadzis to look back at the most significant political stories of the soon-to-be-bygone year. The panel sizes up the surprisingly undramatic 2022 Massachusetts governor's race, the Mass. GOP's slide into irrelevance, the passage of two transformative ballot questions, tension between Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell, the woeful state of the MBTA, and the ongoing issues related to homelessness and substance use near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts adds marijuana impairment to driver’s ed curriculum
Massachusetts will be the first state in the nation where recreational marijuana use is legal to adopt a driver's education curriculum that specifically educates teens on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving. The course, which is called “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving,” was developed by AAA Northeast...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts’ flu season is already the worst in over a decade
Flu rates in Massachusetts are already higher than at any point in more than a decade, and the season is just getting started. Data released Friday by the state Department of Public Health shows more than 7% of patients who saw an outpatient doctor last week had flu-like symptoms. The state uses that as an indicator for how prevalent influenza is, since relatively few people wind up taking a test for the flu.
wgbh.org
Climate change threatens groundwater supplies in Greater Boston, study says
The changing climate is expected to deplete the supply of groundwater across Greater Boston by the end of the century, according to a new study by researchers at UMass Boston. While the study notes that groundwater levels in Greater Boston have been increasing in recent years, its authors say hotter temperatures and changes in precipitation are likely to reduce the replenishment of groundwater moving forward. And those depleted levels could have profound impacts on drinking water, plants, wildlife and infrastructure.
wgbh.org
Weekend snowstorm is welcome news for New England ski resorts
Ski resorts across New England are gearing up for fresh snow this weekend to kick off the 2022-2023 season. The winter storm that began moving through Vermont and New Hampshire on Thursday night is expected to bring more than one foot of snow to both states as the weather system moves through the region.
wgbh.org
Dave Epstein: Storm to bring 6-18 inches of snow to northern New England
It's a wet morning across southern New England, but there is snow to the north. Those in ski country will be enjoying 6 to 18 inches of snow through Saturday, depending on the specific area. The bulk of the snow will fall by Saturday afternoon, with lingering snow showers across Maine.
wgbh.org
Gov. Charlie Baker named next president of the NCAA
The big question of what outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker’s next move would be now has an answer. The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Thursday that Baker will serve as its next president starting in March. Baker, who played varsity basketball at Harvard, will take the reins from the current...
Comments / 0