Flu rates in Massachusetts are already higher than at any point in more than a decade, and the season is just getting started. Data released Friday by the state Department of Public Health shows more than 7% of patients who saw an outpatient doctor last week had flu-like symptoms. The state uses that as an indicator for how prevalent influenza is, since relatively few people wind up taking a test for the flu.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO