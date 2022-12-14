Read full article on original website
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM
The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. He got away in a white BMW with paper plates.
KHOU
Items stolen during Cleveland burglary
1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say
Police said two unknown suspects are still wanted for questioning in the shooting. The 21-year-old who was charged is accused of driving the getaway car.
HPD: Man shot by police following carjacking, crash in Sharpstown area
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting with a man wanted in a carjacking in the Sharpstown area Friday morning. HPD Assist. Chief Kevin Deese said the incident started out as a carjacking on Woodland Park near Meadowglen Lane at about 6:48 a.m. Officers then spotted the carjacker in the stolen sedan at about 7:20 a.m. behind the old Sharpstown Mall, now known as PlazAmericas, and began following him.
Police shoot armed carjacking suspect after chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
Police say the suspect, who hit an innocent driver during the chase, actually had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Carjacking suspect shot by officers following brief pursuit in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect was shot by a Houston police officer following a brief pursuit in southwest Houston Friday morning, officials say. According to HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, officers received reports of a carjacking at around 6:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park. At around...
HPD: Man shot to death in his garage by two masked suspects in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is dead after he was shot to death in his garage by two masked suspects, according to Houston police. This happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Kulkarni Street near Del Santos Street. Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said the two masked walked...
Store manager robbed at Houston business after making trip to bank, HPD says
Surveillance video caught the moment the suspects run up to the victim and throw him to the ground before running off with a money bag, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
KHOU
Houston woman charged with scamming man with autism out of $35,000
HOUSTON — A woman connected to a family known for organized crime in Houston has been charged with conning a man out of tens of thousands of dollars. “We have a young man early 30s, who was at a Target store in Meyerland Plaza," said prosecutor Sheila Hansel. "And he was approached by a woman he did not know."
Click2Houston.com
Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside...
20-year-old man arrested for crashing head-on with police while taking off in Houston's East End
According to HPD, the man was making a run for it when he made a U-turn, drove toward the officers as they tried to reverse out of the way, and crashed into them head-on.
Man beaten with baseball bat at METRORail stop in north Houston, HPD says
A group of men and the victim, who may have had a knife at the time, got into an altercation when someone pulled out a baseball bat and beat him, police said.
A bad boy: Dog steals package off porch in Woodforest area after snooping around 3 times
A parcel has been recovered after a pooch sniffing around a home for goodies on three separate occasions finally scored.
KHOU
Man arrested after puppy tossed over Houston balcony
The dog had to get its leg amputated after falling 15 feet to the concrete below. It's currently recovering in a foster home and doing well, according to the SPCA.
2 women charged after wild police chase tore up yards and caused crashes in NW Houston
The chase began after officers received a call of a stolen vehicle. This isn't the first car theft charge for the 41-year-old driver, records show.
fox26houston.com
3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
Standoff involving baby ends with father in custody near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a hostage situation ended at an apartment complex near downtown Houston Thursday morning. The man, who has not been identified, locked himself inside the home with his 6-month-old child, Houston police said. The incident started just before 8 a.m. as a...
Man under arrest after standoff where he held knife near baby at apartments in Fourth Ward, HPD says
At some point, the man, while holding multiple knives to his throat, threatened to take his own life, police said, adding that this was all unfolding near the baby.
KHOU
