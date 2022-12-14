HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting with a man wanted in a carjacking in the Sharpstown area Friday morning. HPD Assist. Chief Kevin Deese said the incident started out as a carjacking on Woodland Park near Meadowglen Lane at about 6:48 a.m. Officers then spotted the carjacker in the stolen sedan at about 7:20 a.m. behind the old Sharpstown Mall, now known as PlazAmericas, and began following him.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO