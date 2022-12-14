ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Items stolen during Cleveland burglary

1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
CLEVELAND, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man shot by police following carjacking, crash in Sharpstown area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting with a man wanted in a carjacking in the Sharpstown area Friday morning. HPD Assist. Chief Kevin Deese said the incident started out as a carjacking on Woodland Park near Meadowglen Lane at about 6:48 a.m. Officers then spotted the carjacker in the stolen sedan at about 7:20 a.m. behind the old Sharpstown Mall, now known as PlazAmericas, and began following him.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston woman charged with scamming man with autism out of $35,000

HOUSTON — A woman connected to a family known for organized crime in Houston has been charged with conning a man out of tens of thousands of dollars. “We have a young man early 30s, who was at a Target store in Meyerland Plaza," said prosecutor Sheila Hansel. "And he was approached by a woman he did not know."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
