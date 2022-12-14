Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
NFL
Jets QB Mike White not cleared to play; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions
Zach Wilson will get a shot at rewriting the narrative after his midseason benching. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson would start Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared for contact due to a rib injury. White was optimistic he could play this week...
NFL
Jaguars No. 1 overall picks Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker questionable vs. Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars' back-to-back No. 1 overall picks are each questionable for Week 15. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's toe injury and outside linebacker Travon Walker's ankle ailment earned the two Jags questionable designations for Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence, the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick, is questionable for...
NFL
Three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023; examining Steve Wilks' success in Carolina
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. One interim coach showing he deserves a second chance at a full-time gig. The team that suddenly features the league's top edge-rushing duo. But first, a...
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
Russell Wilson will not suit up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15. The coach cited precautions for keeping the QB out. "As an organization we decided to give him another week to...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 15 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Titans have allowed the most passing yards, second-most passing touchdowns and second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence each put up over 30 fantasy points against the Titans over the last two weeks. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are finally back healthy and playing at the same time. Herbert should finish as a top-three QB in Week 15, but he has disappointed in other great matchups this year.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
This article could be much shorter by simply saying start all the Chargers this week. For those of you looking for reasons, then you're in luck. We love to break down the deeper research, especially for those of you jumping in for the first time after missing out on a playoff berth.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night
Brock Purdy passes another test for NFC West-winning 49ers. When Kyle Shanahan is on, he’s one of the finest play-callers in the NFL. And based on what we’ve seen the past 11 days, Purdy looks to be the real deal. Those aren’t mutually exclusive. Yes, most of Purdy’s passes went to open receivers, but he’s still making the throws -- and even in tough spots. That’s what counts, and it was what helped deliver San Francisco the NFC West title with Thursday night’s win. Purdy started sharply, hitting on his first 11 passes (with another erased by penalty during that streak). The highlight was a Purdy beauty on the touchdown pass to George Kittle, faking two screens before firing the ball on a delay route to the open tight end, who did the rest of the work on the 28-yard score. Purdy did get away with a few passes late in the first half, throwing what should have been an interception right into the chest of the Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs late in the second quarter. But Purdy got back on track and handled a few tricky spots -- maybe where other young quarterbacks might start melting a bit -- and played another clean, strong game overall. Through three (nearly full) games, he’s thrown for six TDs and one INT and completed nearly 67% of his passes.
NFL
RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture
J.K. Dobbins' electric performance last week was a welcome sight, especially for a Baltimore Ravens offense limping into the stretch run. Dobbins returned from a six-game injury absence for a gotta-have-it matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 120 rush yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, on 15 carries for an impressive 8.0 yards per carry in the 16-14 victory. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and his 2022 campaign has been only slightly less frustrating. He first took the field in Week 3, only to play four games -- rushing 35 times for 123 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one score -- before having another surgery to remove scar tissue.
NFL
Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful
Just who will start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be announced just yet, but it's looking unlikely it will be rookie Kenny Pickett. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Carolina Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 wide receivers: Justin Jefferson reels in No. 1 spot over Tyreek Hill
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 wide receivers heading into Week 15. Before we...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Heat List Entire Roster on Injury Report After Fine From NBA
That’s one way to get back at the league.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 15 sleepers
Congratulations! If you're reading this column, it means you made the playoffs. Welcome to the second season. If you somehow missed the playoffs and are still reading this column, I'm grateful for your continued patronage and wish you nothing but the best in your future. But for those of you...
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 15: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy soars into top half of rankings
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 14 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 15. 2022 stats: 13 games | 65.8 pct | 4,160 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 33 pass TD | 11 INT | 280 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles.
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes London loss to Broncos 'flipped a switch' in him
If one is searching for a flashpoint in Trevor Lawrence's 2022 season, look to Week 8 at Wembley Stadium. In a showdown of 2-5 teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an opportunity about which they were right to feel good. Sure, the Jaguars hadn't won in a month, but they held a fourth-quarter lead over the struggling Denver Broncos. A win was in sight.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Honoring life of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys react to the news of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passing away. The pair start by telling personal stories and the best moments from their interactions with Mike Leach. Then, the duo look back at their interviews with Leach from the 2018 and 2019 Pac-12 Media Days.
NFL
NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 15 schedule). The Cowboys were on the cusp of losing to the one-win Texans last weekend, but an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive improved Dallas to 10-3. With the 'Boys visiting Jacksonville on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence gives them a taste of their own medicine, leading the Jaguars to a late-game, comeback win.
NFL
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined twice for $36,281 total for unsportsmanlike conduct
Jerry Jeudy's outburst during Denver's Week 14 loss to Kansas City didn't draw a flag or ejection, but it will hit the receiver's pocketbook. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL fined Jeudy a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet -- per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd 'in shock' after dislocating finger, hopes to play vs. Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a gruesome dislocated finger on the second snap of Sunday's win over Cleveland that saw the bone break through the skin. "I kind of went in shock," Boyd said after Thursday's practice, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn't really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys."
NFL
Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
Comments / 0