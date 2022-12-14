Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Doughtery Dr.
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
wbrz.com
One person killed in shooting at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. At least one person died in the shooting. No more information was immediately available.
wbrz.com
One dead after shooting off North Foster Drive Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning off North Foster Drive. Officials said one person was shot on the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive and died on the scene before first responders arrived. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is...
brproud.com
One in custody, two on the run after alleged shoplifting in Port Allen
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged case of shoplifting led to a police chase through Iberville Parish. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday morning about a shoplifting at a Circle K in Port Allen. The store manager followed the vehicle which contained three...
Deputies searching for 2 people following chase, theft of store
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Iberville Parish are searching for two people accused of stealing from a store before leading the store’s manager on a chase, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft and chase happened on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19,...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
wbrz.com
One person seriously injured in shooting Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. Authorities said the victim was shot on North 36th Street shortly before 3 p.m. This is a developing story. No more information was immediately available.
wbrz.com
EBRSO deputy placed on leave after arrest for domestic incident
BATON ROUGE – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was arrested during the weekend after a domestic incident. Lt. Kim Williams was booked by officials in a different parish and placed on administrative leave pending a review, the Sheriff's Office said. No other details were...
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says
A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
wbrz.com
One person shot, another hurt at Krispy Kreme store Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a targeted attack Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road. According to Baton Rouge Police officials, shooters jumped out of their car and started firing at the building around 11:15 a.m. Officers said the shooters were targeting one person in the store.
brproud.com
One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
wbrz.com
26-year-old allegedly took Livingston Parish elementary buses for 'joyride' early Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents received a message this morning reading that some of their children's buses had been 'messed with;' officials say they were taken for overnight joyrides. South Fork Elementary in Livingston Parish saw a large police presence Monday morning as investigators found two buses damaged and a vehicle...
brproud.com
K-9 helps find meth during traffic stop in Assumption Parish
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop leading to a high-speed chase ended with the arrest of Cory Michael Gros, 41, of Paincourtville, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Prior to his arrest, Gros reportedly led deputies on a pursuit along Louisiana 1 near Belle Rose. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Gros went more than 20 mph over the speed limit during the pursuit.
wbrz.com
Multi-agency response to apprehend booze thieves turns into rescue mission as temps drop
PORT ALLEN - A chase that started with suspects stealing merchandise from a convenience store and a manager driving off in pursuit ended with a car driving into the Whiskey Bay woods. According to the Iberville Sheriff's Office, the chase started when three people stole items from a Circle K...
fox8live.com
Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records. A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday. The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man shot dead while trying to flee fight about stolen drugs, records say
A man shot dead outside a Baton Rouge budget motel was gunned down as he tried to flee an argument with his alleged killer over some stolen drugs, detectives say — the latest slaying at one of the city's many violence-plagued motels. U.S. marshals on Friday afternoon arrested Maurice...
theadvocate.com
Victim in I-110 slaying was killed by shooter in passing car, Baton Rouge police say
A man found shot dead in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning was shot multiple times by attackers in another vehicle as he was driving, Baton Rouge police detectives believe. The victim was identified Saturday morning as Lenard Moore, 44. Moore was driving northbound on I-110 near the...
Baton Rouge woman accused of boyfriend’s poisoning death found guilty of murder
A verdict will be made Friday in the murder trial for Meshell Hale, a Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015.
