ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Doughtery Dr.

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person killed in shooting at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. At least one person died in the shooting. No more information was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One dead after shooting off North Foster Drive Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning off North Foster Drive. Officials said one person was shot on the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive and died on the scene before first responders arrived. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBRSO deputy placed on leave after arrest for domestic incident

BATON ROUGE – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was arrested during the weekend after a domestic incident. Lt. Kim Williams was booked by officials in a different parish and placed on administrative leave pending a review, the Sheriff's Office said. No other details were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says

A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot, another hurt at Krispy Kreme store Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a targeted attack Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road. According to Baton Rouge Police officials, shooters jumped out of their car and started firing at the building around 11:15 a.m. Officers said the shooters were targeting one person in the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find meth during traffic stop in Assumption Parish

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop leading to a high-speed chase ended with the arrest of Cory Michael Gros, 41, of Paincourtville, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Prior to his arrest, Gros reportedly led deputies on a pursuit along Louisiana 1 near Belle Rose. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Gros went more than 20 mph over the speed limit during the pursuit.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records. A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy