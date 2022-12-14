ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – December 14, 2022

By KHTS FM 98.1 &#38; AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 2 days ago

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events –  December 14, 2022: Holidays at the Farm at Gilchrist Farm, The Nutcracker at the PAC, Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday in the Park, Winter Camp Chillin’ at The Cube, White Christmas at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Become A Foster Or Foster-Adopt Family, Christmas Party Hosted By The Italian Catholic Club, Golden Pen Writer’s Guild Holiday Party… and more!

Holidays at the Farm at Gilchrist Farm – 12/17 & 12/18

The Nutcracker at the PAC – 12/17 & 12/18

Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday in the Park- Now Through 1/1

Winter Camp Chillin’ at The Cube – 12/19 to 12/30

White Christmas at the Canyon Theatre Guild – 12/16 to 12/18

Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Now Through 4/29/23

Become A Foster Or Foster-Adopt Family – 12/15

Christmas Party Hosted By The Italian Catholic Club – 12/17

Golden Pen Writer’s Guild Holiday Party – 12/14

More Things To Do

Upcoming Performances

Holidays At The Farm At Gilchrist Farm

When: December 17th & 18th
Where: Gilchrist Farm
Website: Gilchrist Farm

What : Join Gilchrist Farm December 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th and 17th & 18th (the first three weekends in December) from 9-4 Saturday and Sunday! Many free activities! Free Parking! Santa will be available available 10AM-3PM!

The Nutcracker At The PAC

When: December 17-18
Where: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons
Website: Tickets at Santa Clarita Ballet

What : The Nutcracker is a classic program and favorite holiday tradition for Santa Clarita Valley families and patrons of the arts throughout Southern California.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday In The Park

When: Now Through January 1
Where: Six Flags Magic Mountain
Website: Six Flags

What : Experience the magic of Holiday in the Park! Make merry memories with millions of luminous lights, festive foods, and your favorite thrilling coasters. From coasters to cocoa it’s a holiday spectacular for the whole family.

Winter Camp Chillin’ At The Cube

When: December 19 – 30
Where: The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center
Website: The Cube

What : This winter from December 19th – December 30th, The CUBE Santa Clarita will offer two weeks of Camp Chilin’ Monday through Friday for children ages 5-11. You can sign up for one week, one day, half a day, or the whole two weeks!

White Christmas At The Canyon Theatre Guild

When: Dec 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23
Where: Canyon Theatre Guild
Website: Tickets at Canyon Theatre Guild

What : For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual Holiday show. This year, Canyon Theatre Guild creates its magic again by producing the hit musical, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – based on the movie of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and more!

Sign Up To Be A Vendor At The 2023 KHTS Home And Garden Show

When: Now Through April 29, 2023
Where: Central Park
Website: Santa Clarita Home and Garden Show

What : The 12th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo returns to Central Park, Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 from 10a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday, April 30th from 10a.m. to 4p.m. Get in front of 20,000 Santa Clarita homeowners and become a vendor today!

Become A Foster Or Foster-Adopt Family

When: Thursday December 15 at 4 pm
Where: Online
Website: Children’s Bureau

What : Attend this one-hour virtual online orientation and learn how to become a foster or foster-adoptive parent. Email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and a link will be emailed to you.

The Italian Catholic Club of Santa Clarita’s Christmas Party

When: Saturday December 17 at 12 pm
Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall
Website: Italian Club of SCV

What : The Italian Catholic Club of Santa Clarita will be hosting a Christmas Party on Saturday, December 17th starting at noon. A lovely Italian dinner will be served, catered by Italia Panetteria along with music, a marionette show and a raffle.

Golden Pen Writer’s Guild Holiday Party

When: Wednesday December 14 at 11:30 am
Where: Black Bear Diner, Valencia
Website: Writer To Writer

What : The SCV Golden Pen Writer’s Guild ends their 22 year run this year. You are invited to their farewell and holiday party on Wednesday December 14th at Black Bear Diner.

More Things To Do In Santa Clarita – Weekly/Monthly Santa Clarita Events

Family Nature Walk, Blooms Of The Season, & Monthly Bird Walk At Placerita Canyon

When: 1st And 2nd Saturday At 8 AM (Bird Walk), 4th Saturday At 9:30 AM (Blooms Of The Season), Every Saturday At 11 AM (Family Nature Walk), & Every Saturday at 10 AM and Noon (Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery)
Where: Placerita Canyon
Website: Placerita Canyon Nature Center

What: Monthly Bird Walk is offered on the first and second Saturdays of each month (weather permitting) from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. This program is designed for all levels of “birders”. Bring your binoculars (or borrow ours), water, comfortable shoes and a field guide if available.

Blooms Of The Season is held on the fourth Saturday of every month and begins at 9:30 am at the front steps to the Nature Center. Learn about native plants and what’s blooming year-round along our trails.

Family Nature Walk is every Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. An easy one hour walk for the entire family exploring our Natural Area’s animals, plants and cultural history. These hikes are led by Placerita Docents, are free and begin at the front steps to our Nature Center. Pre-registration is not required but hikes will be limited to 15 individuals and all must follow current COVID Restrictions and Guidelines.

Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery is Every Saturday at 10 am and Noon. A fun meet and greet with the Natural Areas Superintendents! Learn more about your park, ask us questions, and find out fun ways to make the most of your visit!

Farm Visits At Gilchrist Farm (Every Sat & Sun)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: Gilchrist Farm , 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390
Website: Gilchrist Farm

What: Farm Visits are available Saturdays and Sundays from 9AM-2PM year round (with extended hours during holidays and special events). Come meet the animals, tour the farm, have a pony ride, milk the goats, and enjoy the farm. No reservations or facial covering required.

Upcoming Performances In Santa Clarita:

For more information, visit the Santa Clarita PAC

Richard Marx – 1/13/23
Naturally 7 – 2/10/23
Jon Secada – 4/1/23
Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience – 5/31/23
Lisa Loeb – 6/3/23

White Christmas – Dec 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 – Info
Edwards Twins – Jan 15 – Info

For more information, visit The Canyon Website

12/16 – Bruno & the Hooligans
12/17 – So Petty
12/30 – Donavon Frankenreiter
12/31 – Prince Again & New Year’s Party
1/6 – Gene Loves Jezebel & Bow Wow Wow
1/7 – Hollywood U2
1/13 – Gilby Clarke and the Keef Richards
1/14 – Pretty Boy Floyd
1/20 – War

Save The Date – More Upcoming Santa Clarita Events

4/29/23 & 4/29/23 – 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Info

Upcoming Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events:

* In-person upcoming events at certain venues are sometimes canceled/postponed due to the coronavirus. Please check with event organizers for continued updates on events.

Richard Marx at the COC PAC

When: Friday January 13, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with a self-titled debut that went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Naturally 7 at the COC PAC

When: Friday February 10, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category.

John Secada at the COC PAC

When: Saturday April 1, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : With a career spanning more than two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the romantic sounds of Jon Secada have resulted in numerous hits in English and Spanish, establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. Adored by millions around the world, he is recognized as an international superstar by both fans and peers alike for his soulful and melodic voice.

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience at the COC PAC

When: Sunday May 21, 2023 at 3 pm & 7 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end. Back by popular demand!

Lisa Loeb at the COC PAC

When: Saturday June 3, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : Often recognized from the platinum-selling No. 1 hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the film “Reality Bites,” Lisa Loeb has enjoyed a successful career in music, film, television, voice-over work and children’s recording.

About Top Things to Do in Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events:

Something exciting is always happening in Santa Clarita! Every week, you can learn about the variety of things to do in Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita events by reading the KHTS Things to Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events post. You can also sign up for the free weekly Things to Do in Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events newsletter to keep up-to-date with the top festivities and events in Santa Clarita occurring over the weekend.

Last Post: Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – December 7, 2022

purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Eye On The Valley – DreamUp to Space Project and Aplus+ Organization – December 16, 2022

Host: Matt Watson  Topic: DreamUp to Space Project and Aplus+ Organization Guests: Jalaine Hagemeister and Jeff Rice Eye On The Valley – DreamUp to Space Project and Aplus+ Organization – December 16, 2022 As we’re headed close to the Holidays, Matt Watson welcomes us into the studio with Jalaine Hagemeister to discuss about the Dream Up to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

SCV Golden Pen Writers Guild Ends 22-Year Run

After 22 years, the Santa Clarita Valley Pen Writers Guild, a group of senior writers, celebrated its final Farewell Party on Wednesday.  Beginning in 2000 in the backroom of the SCV Senior Center with seven people, the Pen Writer’s Guild was formed to bring together seniors with a passion for writing.  Under the direction of ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Structure Fire Quickly Extinguished By Firefighters

A Valencia structure fire prompted a response from firefighters Friday and was quickly extinguished.  Around 11 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire on the 27800 block of Crown Court Circle in Valencia, said Ruben Munoz, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.   “They reported a two-story single-family dwelling home with ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher

Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program. California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presented a $500 award grant to Castaic High School Teacher ...
CASTAIC, CA
scvnews.com

Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
erienewsnow.com

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Senior Hour – Cancer Screening With Dr. And Blood Flow Restriction Training At The Paseo Club – December 14, 2022

Hosts: Barbara Cochran, Dr. Thomas Polucki Guests: Dr. Marjun Duldulao M.D. , Jennifer Azevedo, Cezanne Youmazzo Topic: Cancer Screening With Dr. And Blood Flow Restriction Training At The Paseo Club Join Barbara Cochran and Dr. Gene Dorio every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to Noon on your Hometown Station KHTS 98.1 FM & AM 1220 for ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster brothers arrested in Halloween weekend shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – Two brothers from Lancaster were arrested in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting that occurred outside a bar in Santa Clarita, authorities announced Thursday. Isaac and Isaiah Clark, both 23, were arrested Monday, Dec. 12, when detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cobra Unit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
