ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hwy.co

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception

'Obviously, we think that there’s a lot of potential in the springs.'. Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Still reeling from death of star dolphin, aquarium welcomes new CEO to inspire support

With an $80 million makeover and a new top executive, Clearwater Marine Aquarium aims to get people flipping out again over experience-based tourism. Key takeaway: Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new CEO, Joe Handy, has joined the organization at a challenging time as it reckons with the loss of the beloved Winter, a bottlenose dolphin with a prosthetic tail who inspired people around the world.
CLEARWATER, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is causing fish kills along Pinellas beaches

Workers continue to scoop dead fish from beaches in southern Pinellas County after the latest outbreak of red tide. But some improvement is expected when a cold front passes through Central Florida later this week. More than 1,500 pounds of dead fish were shoveled off Pass-a-Grille Beach since this past...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
L. Cane

Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?

Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy