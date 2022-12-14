Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in Florida
Manatees huddle around the opening of Three Sisters Spring in Crystal RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. If you are waiting for the "right time" to take a trip to see Florida's elusive manatees in the flesh, this weekend may offer the perfect opportunity--as long as the predicted weather forecast holds.
hwy.co
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
floridapolitics.com
At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception
'Obviously, we think that there’s a lot of potential in the springs.'. Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy...
businessobserverfl.com
Still reeling from death of star dolphin, aquarium welcomes new CEO to inspire support
With an $80 million makeover and a new top executive, Clearwater Marine Aquarium aims to get people flipping out again over experience-based tourism. Key takeaway: Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new CEO, Joe Handy, has joined the organization at a challenging time as it reckons with the loss of the beloved Winter, a bottlenose dolphin with a prosthetic tail who inspired people around the world.
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
usf.edu
Red tide is causing fish kills along Pinellas beaches
Workers continue to scoop dead fish from beaches in southern Pinellas County after the latest outbreak of red tide. But some improvement is expected when a cold front passes through Central Florida later this week. More than 1,500 pounds of dead fish were shoveled off Pass-a-Grille Beach since this past...
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off the coast of Pinellas County
The FBI has taken over a case after a body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning.
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
St. Petersburg announces annual NYE fireworks show
The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?
If you've been lucky enough to see the northern lights, it's an experience you'll likely never forget. This is a breathtaking experience that makes you feel like a small part of a very vast world. But the lights are also unpredictable. You need the right kind of weather in the right place at the right time to see them.
Tornado watch ends in Tampa Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.
Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?
Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
High risk of respiratory irritation from red tide for some Tampa Bay counties
Officials say there is a high risk of respiratory irritation in some Tampa Bay counties due to a red tide bloom.
