ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ makeup designer Heike Merker describes how she ‘got in touch with’ World War I [Exclusive Video]

By Matthew Stewart
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fe1EO_0jiR16YO00

The dozens of films on which hair and makeup designer Heike Merker has worked during her decades-long career have varied in genre from period biopic to sci-fi epic to contemporary romance. She still, however, encounters narrative topics that are entirely new to her, as was the case when she joined the crew of Edward Berger ’s World War I drama “ All Quiet on the Western Front .” Watch her lay out the details of how she met this challenge and “got in touch with” the global conflict in the exclusive video feature above.

As Merker notes, Erich Maria Remarque ’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” has twice been adapted from page to screen, “but never from a German perspective,” and she recognizes this as “a very important angle of coping with the past.” Lewis Milestone ’s 1930 feature film adaptation of the novel won Oscars for Best Picture and Director, while Delbert Mann ’s 1979 TV version was nominated for seven Primetime Emmys.

SEE ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ producer and composer on timeliness of German war film and Led Zeppelin-like score [Exclusive Video Interview]

In crafting the makeup and hairstyles for this film, Merker did not simply emulate the work done in previous versions, but rather approached the task almost blindly and with a sense of acute curiosity. One of her priorities was to “support the individual characters in their experience through fatigue [and] deficiency,” which partially involved familiarizing herself with how the actors’ costumes affected their movements.

In discussing how mud is a major visual aspect of the film, Merker says she originally “didn’t think [she] could develop so many different variations” of it. Over time, she assimilated to the perpetuity of the soldier characters’ dirtiness, which resulted from them “crawling around all the time and having fights” as well as rain, bombings and spending time underground.

SEE Oscars spotlight: Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ deserves to be in the conversation

Berger, who served as both director and co-writer on this project, says Merker was “a wonderful choice” for the job of its makeup designer, while director of photography James Friend adds that working with her “was just a dream” and that her makeup “looked perfect.”

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is available to stream globally, exclusively on Netflix .

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby
Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘A Man Called Otto’ writer David Magee on reuniting with Marc Forster 18 years after ‘Finding Neverland’ success [Exclusive Video Interview]

David Magee started his Hollywood career with a level of success that has eluded even some of the most successful screenwriters in the business. His debut film, 2004’s “Finding Neverland,” not only landed among the year’s Best Picture nominees but also netted Magee an Oscar nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. “The first time was surreal,” Magee tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview about his early success. “The first time, I just wrote one movie, and I got to go [to the Oscars]. That was a whirlwind that still if I think back on those days, I’m a...
GoldDerby

Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz wrote 2 hours of music for ‘Babylon’: ‘The most entertaining script I’ve ever read’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Justin Hurwitz first got the 180-page script for Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” he was both overwhelmed and enthralled. “It was probably the most entertaining script I’ve ever read. But I was also like holy shit, there’s gonna be a lot of music in this movie,” Hurwitz tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview.  If he only knew: Hurwitz spent the next three years writing hours of music for “Babylon,” a movie with so many themes and instrumentations that its score album, out December 9 via Interscope, has 48 total tracks.  “The first thing we did was basically just start marking up...
GoldDerby

Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director) on pushing the envelope to make a movie ‘worthy’ of the ‘Top Gun’ name [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s one of those days I’ll never forget,” reveals director Joseph Kosinski about shooting one of the most pivotal and emotional scenes in “Top Gun: Maverick,” when two beloved characters reunite on-screen and share a poignant moment of reflection and reckoning with their past. For our recent webchat he adds, “you’re seeing two actors at the height of their powers, in terms of acting, in a scene together. That felt very genuine in the moment. You know, what you see on screen, I think it very much mirrors real life, and the amount of respect that they had for each...
GoldDerby

How ‘The Woman King’s’ visual effects supervisor Sara Bennett pulled off that large-scale, climactic Oyo battle sequence [Exclusive Video Interview]

Recreating 1820s Kingdom of Dahomey, the setting of Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s new film “The Woman King,” was no easy task for visual effects supervisor Sara Bennett. But when it came to the preparation process for the historical epic, she received a lot of help from particularly the movie’s production designer, Akin McKenzie, and his collaborators. “[They] gathered a lot of information… a lot of imagery, which was hard to get,” Bennett — an Oscar winner for “Ex Machina” (2014) — tells Gold Derby in a recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). “We also looked at locations that still exist —...
GoldDerby

‘TAR’ sound team on capturing title character’s misophonia: ‘She’s always on edge’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“For me, it’s fantastic. And I love it, to record on set acoustic instruments,” says “TÁR” sound mixer Roland Winke about the experience of recording the orchestral music featured in the film about an embattled conductor (played by Cate Blanchett) preparing for a live performance of Gustav Mahler‘s “5th Symphony.” We talked to Winke, re-recording mixer Deb Adair and supervising sound editor Stephen Griffiths about their work on the film. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEECate Blanchett movies: 16 greatest films ranked from worst to best Winke set up a Decca tree to catch “the ambient sound” and “the feeling of this room where...
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘Elvis’ sound team on creating ‘sexy, gorgeous and completely immersive’ sonic architecture [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The big thing about working with Baz is that you know it’s not going to be a straight narrative,” says Wayne Pashley, sound designer and supervising sound editor for Baz Luhrmann‘s film “Elvis.” “I’ve worked with Baz for 30 years now. I knew, even from the script, by the time it hits post-production it’s gonna be up for grabs. He’ll shoot a lot. He tends to shoot conventionally, surprisingly enough, but a lot of the magic happens in post.” Pashley is joined by production sound mixer David Lee and re-recording mixers Andy Nelson and Michael Keller in our video interview...
GoldDerby

Blake Shelton wins 9th ‘The Voice’ championship thanks to country artist Bryce Leatherwood

As the only coach who’s been with “The Voice” since day one, Blake Shelton understandably has more victories than anyone else. But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that he just won his 9th championship out of 22 seasons thanks to young country artist Bryce Leatherwood. (See the updated “The Voice” winners list.) Season 22 ended on Tuesday night with Bryce Leatherwood, the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, claiming victory over runner-up Bodie (also Team Blake) and third place contender Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello). In addition, Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend) placed fourth and Brayden Lape (again from Team...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Mike Gabler makes history after winning ‘Survivor 43’: I’m going to donate ‘the entire million dollars’ to charity

On the December 14 season finale of “Survivor 43,” Mike Gabler won the $1 million grand prize by a 7-1-0 vote over Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight. The 52-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho played an under-the-radar game at the merge, particularly after Elisabeth “Elie” Scott called him out at tribal council as someone that should be targeted. Well, they didn’t listen to her, and now Gabler has become a millionaire — at least temporarily. Gabler announced during the reunion show that he was going to “make history” on “Survivor” by donating his prize money to charity. “There are people that...
MERIDIAN, ID
GoldDerby

How ‘Nope’ production designer Ruth De Jong built a ‘Western town on acid’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Nope” isn’t just the title of Jordan Peele‘s third film. It was also the writer-director’s reaction when Universal suggested that the production use an existing Western town for the film’s theme park, Jupiter’s Claim. “He said nope!” production designer Ruth De Jong tells Gold Derby with a laugh. “No, they were very supportive once they understood exactly what Jordan and us as filmmakers [wanted to do]. … It was great because his vision was clear and Donna [Langley, Universal chairperson] was very receptive, and obviously we went off and did our thing. I think had it been where we found...
goldderby.com

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ producer and composer interview

“The novel had always been important to me and that is true for almost everybody that worked on this film,” reveals “All Quiet on the Western Front” producer Malte Grunert. “I had read the novel when I was in my teens and then again in my 20s. It was always an iconic book. When the possibility presented itself to have access to the rights and do it again — a German-language adaptation of the best-selling German novel of all time — it felt like a blind spot. Why didn’t anybody ever do this?”
GoldDerby

Britt Lower (‘Severance’): Helly is her ‘own worst enemy’ and ‘mastermind behind why she’s been trapped in this office’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s been so gratifying to watch the fans fall in love with ‘Severance,'” says actress Britt Lower, who plays Helly on the Apple TV+ thriller. “When we were making the show we were in this bubble, figuring out what the show was. We all fell in love with these characters and with Dan Erickson‘s writing and Ben Stiller‘s direction. We were also like, ‘This is pretty weird! Do you think people will get this? Will they enjoy it as much as we are enjoying making it?’ We had no clue that it would touch peoples’ hearts and minds in the...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sink its Best Picture competition?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we discuss Best Picture. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s the last Friday before the last Friday before Christmas, and while the holiday came early with the release of the “Barbie” trailer, we’re actually here to type about what might be left under the Tree of Souls at the 2023 Oscars. (I don’t know either.) But let’s get to the biggest movie of the year. “Avatar:...
GoldDerby

Experts slugfest: Analyzing Critics Choice nominations — now with more nominees than ever!

Another day, another set of nominations. The Critics Choice Awards nominations were announced Wednesday and there are more nominations than ever before. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down it all down. Due to an “exact tie,” there are 11 Best Picture nominees, while the Best Director category has expanded from six to 10 slots, so chances are you got that category right in your predictions. We discuss what — if any — clarity this offers on both Oscar races, especially as “Avatar: The Way of Water” is surging and opens this week. SEE Experts slugfest:...
GoldDerby

‘Babylon’ lead Diego Calva on channeling Al Pacino for his breakout star turn [Exclusive Video Interview]

To hear Damien Chazelle tell the story of how he ended up casting Diego Calva as the lead of his new film “Babylon,” it almost sounds like a scene cut out of “Babylon.” “I saw a headshot randomly and I was just like, ‘Oh, that’s the face of a dreamer,’” Chazelle told GQ about finding Calva. “‘Those eyes have real poetry in them. Who is this guy? Has he ever acted before?’” As it turned out, Calva had acted for years in his native Mexico and appeared on the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico.” But “Babylon” was at an entirely different scale...
GoldDerby

Tony Revolori (‘Willow’): Starring in the epic fantasy drama was like ‘living out your imagination, but in real life’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It felt like I was living out my fantasy,” declares Tony Revolori about his leading role in the Disney+ fantasy drama “Willow.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m sure everyone hopefully has done it as kids where you pick up a stick and you pretend it’s a sword. You’re a knight, you’re a samurai, or whatever it might be. It’s living out your imagination, but in real life.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2023 awards contenders Revolori stars as Prince Graydon in the highly anticipated “Willow,” the sequel series to the Ron Howard-directed and George...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy