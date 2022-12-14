Bryce Leatherwood from Cherokee County wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'

Bryce Leatherwood performed “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen Nov. 28. Special — NBC

Cherokee County’s Bryce Leatherwood has won season 22 of “The Voice.”

The singer from Hickory Flat received $100,000 and a record deal with Universal for winning the competition.

Leatherwood’s journey on “The Voice” started Sept. 20 with blind auditions, where he made it through that round and joined Blake Shelton’s team. Leatherwood continued to impress both the coaches and audience each round with his performances of country music hits, eventually making his way to the top five and the live finale this week.

At the two-night live finale, Leatherwood performed Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes” and Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” He also performed a duet with Shelton, with the two singing the country star’s hit “Hillbilly Bone.”

Leatherwood received praise from his coach prior to the announcement that he was the winner of season 22.

“Bryce, you already made it man; you’ve literally already made it,” Shelton said to Leatherwood Tuesday night. “I know my genre, and I know the country music fans out there. You’ve got a career ahead of you, dude.”

Cliff Leatherwood, Bryce Leatherwood’s father, was in the audience when the winner of season 22 was announced.

“Being in the audience with my wife Hope, our son Lance, the boys’ grandaddy Jimmy McCallum and nana Janet McCallum was truly a once in a lifetime experience,” Cliff Leatherwood said Wednesday. “The moment that Bryce was announced the winner is one that we will never forget. We believe America fell in love with the Bryce Leatherwood that we know — not only a good country vocal artist, but more importantly the character of man that we raised — one of humility and kindness. We believe the Lord made this opportunity possible for Bryce and look forward to this next chapter in his life.”

Seeing his son perform on stage with Shelton was also a special moment for Cliff Leatherwood and the rest of the family.

“He was so excited that he was going to share the stage with not only his coach and a country music icon, but with someone who has become his friend,” Leatherwood said.

In addition to the support Leatherwood has received from his family and the coaches, Cherokee County residents have also shown their support for the Sequoyah High School graduate. Some of his fans at the Woodstock Arts Event Green in downtown Woodstock Monday night to watch and support him during his last performance on the show.

Kristi Chastain, who was at the watch party with her husband Jerry Chastain and dog Hammer, said she has watched every episode of “The Voice” in support of Leatherwood.

“We go to MadLife a lot and that’s where we saw Bryce the first time, and then when I realized he was going to be on ‘The Voice’ this season I wanted to follow his journey and I ended up getting hooked on the show,” she said.

Jerry Chastain said it’s “awesome” to see Leatherwood perform in front of millions.

“He went to school with my nephew, so it’s pretty cool to see someone local doing something like this,” he said.

Deb Wood and her daughter, Ella Kate Wood, were also at the watch party to support Leatherwood. Deb Wood said that, although she hasn’t watched every episode, she lived in the same neighborhood as his family so she came out to support the local singer.

Bryce Leatherwood’s finale performances and the announcement of the results can be found at www.youtube.com/@nbcthevoice/videos .