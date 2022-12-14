NJ's Lucy the Elephant to reopen after 15-month renovation 00:31

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) -- Lucy the Elephant's makeover is complete, and there's a celebration planned for later this month to celebrate the Jersey Shore icon.

If you're not familiar, Lucy was built in 1881 and has greeted visitors to the Jersey Shore community of Margate for years. She's designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Lucy underwent a $2.4 million restoration project that lasted 15 months. In November 2022, firefighters hosed Lucy down with water to make sure there were no leaks in the wood exterior. The test was a success.

The project to repair Lucy was initially billed at $1.3 million but it turned out there was more damaged wood than originally expected, and issues getting supplies. A harsh winter also played a role.

A grand re-opening ceremony is planned for December 28 at 5:30 p.m.

"We are looking forward to having our beloved Lucy back at 100% and can't wait for everyone to see how spectacular she looks," Executive Director Richard Helfant said in a statement.

You can visit Lucy now through the end of the year, but she will be unavailable at 2:30 p.m. December 28 to prepare for the ceremony. The landmark is also closed on Christmas Day.