Orange, TX

kjas.com

How to watch the PN-G vs Dallas South Oak Cliff game

Port Neches-Groves will face Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 5-A Division II Texas High School Football State Championship Game. It will be played on Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many people have asked how they can watch the game on TV. All of the...
DALLAS, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar State College Port Arthur launches new mentor program

Port Arthur — The new Seahawk S.O.A.R program is the first of its kind at Lamar State College Port Arthur. The grant funded program is offering students who have completed a semester, a chance to help their peers who may be struggling and get paid while doing it. Paying...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Wynonna Judd to headline 40th Annual CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation Gala

BEAUMONT — CHIRISTUS SOUTHEAST TEXAS HEALTH SYSTEM - Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Country Music Hall of Fame member Wynonna Judd is one of the most celebrated artists in Country Music history. Wynonna first rose to fame as part of one of the most successful music duos of all time, "The Judds," becoming music royalty to fans and critics alike.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Owners of Pour Brothers Brewery announce upcoming 2023 closure

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following a community-wide effort to ensure it stays in business, the owners of a beloved Beaumont brewery announced its upcoming 2023 closure. In a Tuesday Facebook post, the owners of the Pour Brothers Brewery announced that the downtown business will close at the end of January 2023.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

KFDM exclusive interview | iRule the Park featuring Once Upon a Christmas

TEXAS — According to the studio's Facebook, the iRule Dance Foundation will present "iRule the Park featuring Once Upon a Christmas." The foundation encourages the Winnie community to come out to see "all of your favorite Princesses and characters" as they present this new show. The event is free,...
WINNIE, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman faces second murder indictment

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

