Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDM-TV
Community support provides big boost to PN-G as it preps for state title game Friday night
PORT NECHES — Friday morning at 8:30, the Port Neches-Groves High School Indians football team leaves town. This has been a big story that not only has the towns of Port Neches and Groves pumped, but Southeast Texas at large. PN-G held a pep rally Thursday at The Reservation....
kjas.com
How to watch the PN-G vs Dallas South Oak Cliff game
Port Neches-Groves will face Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 5-A Division II Texas High School Football State Championship Game. It will be played on Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many people have asked how they can watch the game on TV. All of the...
Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PNG state championship game against South Oak Cliff
PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975. Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999. The Indians last won a state title in...
KFDM-TV
Lamar State College Port Arthur launches new mentor program
Port Arthur — The new Seahawk S.O.A.R program is the first of its kind at Lamar State College Port Arthur. The grant funded program is offering students who have completed a semester, a chance to help their peers who may be struggling and get paid while doing it. Paying...
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
KFDM-TV
Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas releases musical entertainment lineup
BEAUMONT — Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas has released its musical entertainment lineup for Mardi Gras 2023. The lineup includes Paul Wahl and Slim Thug.
2 injured after shooting in Little Woodrow's parking lot late Wednesday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting in the parking lot of a popular Beaumont bar. Officers were sent to Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan Blvd after they received reports of shots being fired. The call was dispatched at 10:55 p.m. according to dispatch records.
KFDM-TV
Wynonna Judd to headline 40th Annual CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation Gala
BEAUMONT — CHIRISTUS SOUTHEAST TEXAS HEALTH SYSTEM - Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Country Music Hall of Fame member Wynonna Judd is one of the most celebrated artists in Country Music history. Wynonna first rose to fame as part of one of the most successful music duos of all time, "The Judds," becoming music royalty to fans and critics alike.
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017. Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony...
12newsnow.com
Owners of Pour Brothers Brewery announce upcoming 2023 closure
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following a community-wide effort to ensure it stays in business, the owners of a beloved Beaumont brewery announced its upcoming 2023 closure. In a Tuesday Facebook post, the owners of the Pour Brothers Brewery announced that the downtown business will close at the end of January 2023.
KFDM-TV
KFDM exclusive interview | iRule the Park featuring Once Upon a Christmas
TEXAS — According to the studio's Facebook, the iRule Dance Foundation will present "iRule the Park featuring Once Upon a Christmas." The foundation encourages the Winnie community to come out to see "all of your favorite Princesses and characters" as they present this new show. The event is free,...
2 suspects wanted after caught on camera burglarizing Pine Forest Baptist Church
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects they say, stole several items from Pine Forest Baptist Church near Vidor. The break-in happened on November 30, 2022 at 3 p.m., not long after the Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Old First Orange Baptist Church both fell victim.
Mom, supporters of teen being charged as adult after fight at West Brook High School hold protest
BEAUMONT, Texas — A small group of protestors gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse Thursday morning in support of a Beaumont teen charged as an adult in connection with a fight caught on video at West Brook High School. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Political opponent of Texas Congressman Randy Weber accused of threatening to kill him
A longtime political opponent of U.S. Rep. Randy Weber has been arrested and accused of threatening to kill the Southeast Texas congressman, according to documents filed this month in federal court. Douglas Keith Casey, 68, who has run for United States Congress multiple times under the name Keith Casey, has...
Man indicted for murder after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was indicted for murder Wednesday after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend. Jose Wil Lopez, 37, is accused of killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
12newsnow.com
15-year-old certified as adult on murder charge after Avery Trace Apartment shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. Khalin White, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Quarderious Jordan on September 10, 2022. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is...
KFDM-TV
Woman faces second murder indictment
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
Comments / 0