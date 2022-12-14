BEAUMONT — CHIRISTUS SOUTHEAST TEXAS HEALTH SYSTEM - Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Country Music Hall of Fame member Wynonna Judd is one of the most celebrated artists in Country Music history. Wynonna first rose to fame as part of one of the most successful music duos of all time, "The Judds," becoming music royalty to fans and critics alike.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO