Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Chime In: Show us your snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Snow fall caused travel issues across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles Friday morning. While Amarillo saw less than an inch of accumulation, other parts of the ABC 7 viewing area, like Dalhart, saw 2-inches plus. We'd love to see the show where you live. Upload...
Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
Second Person Dies From Amarillo House Fire

A second person has died from injuries sustained from a housefire in Amarillo, over the weekend. The blaze happened at North Fairfield and Northwest 16th Avenue. Three people were in the home. One woman died on scene. While the other two were taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Amarillo fire...
Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child

Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
