Moore County Lieutenant pays tribute to K-9 officer that died
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Moore County Lieutenant Brandon Jones his 12-and-a-half-year-old K-9 Lucifer “Luc” Jones was more than just a partner but a big part of the family. A Facebook post from Lt. Jones detailed Luc’s deaths along with his continued hard work and dedication to the Sheriff’s office for nine years. Jones […]
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 retiring after 16 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Alphonso Vaughn is retiring after 16 years. A retirement party was held for him this afternoon at the Santa Fe Building. Vaughn said a project that stands out to him during his time in office is the implementation of the Public Defender Management Assigned Council […]
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
Second person dies from weekend house fire in Amarillo, 3rd victim remains in ICU
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A second person died from a house fire over the weekend in Amarillo. The woman -- whose name was not released -- died at University Medical Center in Lubbock, according to the Amarillo Fire Department. Another woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Chime In: Show us your snow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Snow fall caused travel issues across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles Friday morning. While Amarillo saw less than an inch of accumulation, other parts of the ABC 7 viewing area, like Dalhart, saw 2-inches plus. We'd love to see the show where you live. Upload...
UPDATE: Canyon Police report missing man found safe
UPDATE: The Canyon Police Department reports that the man who was reported missing Tuesday night was found safe. CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who was last seen in the area of Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital (BSA) in Amarillo on Dec. 8 According to police, […]
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
Second Person Dies From Amarillo House Fire
A second person has died from injuries sustained from a housefire in Amarillo, over the weekend. The blaze happened at North Fairfield and Northwest 16th Avenue. Three people were in the home. One woman died on scene. While the other two were taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Amarillo fire...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: People seen vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations around Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are asking for the public's help locating people seen on doorbell cameras vandalizing and stealing Christmas decorations around Amarillo. According to the Amarillo Police Department, these people were seen in a white truck. Anyone with information on who these people are can call...
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child
Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Northside Toy Drive preparing to make Christmas magical for less fortunate children
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There’s nothing like bragging about getting the toy of your choice for Christmas and this weekend, the Northside Toy Drive will make sure that happens for more than 1,000 children in need in the Amarillo community. For the past few weeks, ABC 7 News...
