Winter food program available for students

STAFF REPORT

WIMBERLEY – Crisis Bread Basket and local churches are working together to deliver meal boxes for families so every child has adequate access to breakfast and lunch over the holiday break. Volunteers will deliver a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 29.

Registrants can request delivery for one or both dates. Register at this link or call 512-842-7593. Visit www.feedingwimberley.org for more information.