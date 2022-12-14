ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Expects David Fletcher to Bounce Back in 2023

By Noah Camras
 2 days ago

He could play a big role for the Angels next season.

Angels infielder David Fletcher has struggled over the last two seasons.

In 2020, Fletcher burst onto the scene, slashing .319/.376/.425 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 49 games in the COVID-shortened season. He struck out just 25 times, had an OPS of .801 and sported a solid 126 WRC+ . He even got a 10th place MVP vote, and finished tied for 17th in the race.

However, he hasn’t been the same player since. Over the last two seasons, Fletcher is hitting just .260/.295/.327 with four home runs, 64 RBIs and 76 strikeouts. His OPS is at a dismal .622, and he has a WRC+ of just 74. He also missed over 100 games of the 2022 season due to injury.

With all that being said, though, Fletcher is a strong bounce back candidate for 2023 . He’s worked on getting his body healthy, and, as of right now, will be competing for the spot of everyday shortstop . The Angels could still make a move (although it won't be Carlos Correa anymore), but for now, Fletcher may be the guy — and Angels GM Perry Minasian expects a strong season from him.

"I think he’s going to have a way better year than he’s had the last two," Minasian said.

His manager, Phil Nevin, went into a little detail of what Fletcher’s offseason may look like to get to where Minasian thinks he’ll be.

"I think he understands he needs to add a little bit to his body, add some flexibility but also add some strength," Nevin said. "And it’s not something that has been his strong point in the past."

Nevin also thinks he'll work on fixing his swing, but did note how much better he looked towards the end of last season.

"I think you're always making efforts to change your swing, to get better with your swing. But I think we saw glimpses of what the old Fletch was towards the end of the year," Nevin said. "But at the end of the day, adding a little bit of strength to him as well will help a little bit. He looked good. His shoulders looked a little broader."

If Fletcher can work on getting stronger ahead of next season, he could be in line for a breakout season. And if he does have the bounce back season his GM thinks he will, the Angels lineup could be pretty dominant from top to bottom.

